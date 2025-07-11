Popular South African couple Melany and Peet Viljoen have reportedly been ordered by the US court to pay R71 million to Tammy Taylor

The US court has also ordered the pair to stop using Tammy Taylor's name and logos, as well as the products, in their nail salons

South Africans took to social media this week to lambast the reality TV star and her husband, who have relocated to the US

Reality TV stars were ordered to pay US businesswoman Tammy Taylor. Image: Mel Viljoen

Reality TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, who recently relocated to Miami, United States of America, have reportedly been ordered to pay US businesswoman Tammy Taylor R71 million.

The United States-based couple made headlines in May when a judge ordered them to pay over half a million rand to Taylor.

The Citizen reports that a United States court ruled in June that the Viljoens must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 370 400 ($4 million) for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

This comes after Taylor, who is the founder and owner of Tammy Taylor Nails in the US, revealed on her Instagram that she is suing the Viljoens and filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of California in April 2024.

Popular social media user Farah Fortune shared a screenshot on X of The Citizen's report, which reveals that the US court has ordered the Viljoens to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million.

South Africans respond to the court order

@BrandonLorenzo wrote:

"They thought they were running away from their fraudulent activities. Yet they ran straight into it."

@SimplyGoitse_ replied;

"Ah, makes sense now why he was saying his kind is being persecuted here. They are running away from this."

@BunnyBarks said:

"One thing about justice, shame, it always prevails. Even if it takes 50 years, rest assured."

@OslinaM wrote:

"I’m curious neh what happens to the franchises that are still operating under the name Tammy Taylor here in Mzansi? I mean, they know the original Tammy didn’t sign off the rights to use the name, so why do they keep on using it? Especially the Moreleta one."

@SS_Tembe said:

"Lol, and didn’t they just move to Florida to escape the 'genocide'? So, now Tammy can more easily come after them for her money."

@Youngraizor replied:

"To think I nearly spent a million to buy my wife a franchise yhuuu ukube ngiyanya nge stress."

@DianaZimbudzana wrote:

"The Viljoens were all over the media, including the Uncancelled show, defending a name that is not theirs and shady deals they could not deliver on. The husband hid behind, 'I am an attorney' mantra."

Mel and Peet Viljoen have relocated to the USA. Image: PeetViljoen

Mel and Peet Viljoen respond to Nonku’s claims about their marriage: “We decided not to have kids”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Tammy Taylor Faerie Glen owners Mel and Peet Viljoen have responded to the damning accusation Nonku made about their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Durban star claimed that Peet is abusing his wife, Mel Viljoen.

The couple rubbished the accusation, saying they were happily married and that Nonku should mind the business that pays her.

