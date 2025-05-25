Melany and Peet Viljoen were taken to court by yet another disgruntled client who tried to become a Tammy Taylor franchisee

Lebohang Hlathuka went head-to-head against Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, owned by Melany and Peet Viljoen, after entering a deal with them

Melany and Peet Viljoen have been embroiled in several legal cases where they are accused of not having the right to sell Tammy Taylor franchises

Melany and Peet Viljoen are no strangers to accusations of allegedly scamming people using the Tammy Taylor brand. Reports said the United States-based company confirmed that the couple had no legal authority to sell their franchises.

Peet and Mel Viljoen were ordered to refund a client and to stop using the Tammy Taylor, name.

Most recently, a woman from Johannesburg, Lebohang Hlathuka, took Tammy Taylor Global Franchising to court, where she came out victorious. The Pretoria High Court heard the matter, which involved Melany and Peet Viljoen selling a so-called Tammy Taylor branch to Lebohang Hlathuka under false pretences.

Melany and Peet Viljoen in legal trouble

Tammy Taylor Global Franchising by Melany and Peet Viljoen was recently ordered by the Pretoria High Court to stop claiming that they have permission to sell Tammy Taylor franchises in South Africa. The Citizen reported that Melany and Peet Viljoen are also due to pay back the R600,000 Lebohang Hlathuka paid the company in pursuit of a Tammy Taylor nail shop.

Melany explains why she owns Tammy Taylor SA

The recent case comes after several others in which the couple has been accused of running a scam. Melany Viljoen has spoken out in the past and detailed the disagreement between herself and their owner Tammy Taylor, based in the United States.

Mel Viljoen explained that she started Tammy Taylor with the owner in the USA.

In 2024, Mel shared (now deleted) videos on TikTok where she explained that she once worked with Tammy Taylor in the US, and had a goal of having her own salon products called Melany's. She met Tammy Taylor, who had 20 nail polish colours without a salon, so they worked together to build the Tammy Taylor brand. Melany continued to run Tammy Taylor from South Africa, and she wanted to be independent in the country, but legal documents indicated that the products were the property of Tammy Taylor in the US, and she was not allowed to use them. Melany also claims that the main supplier for Tammy Taylor is EssChem. Mel concluded by saying that she would keep fighting for her name and business, and would not let go of the Tammy Taylor brand because she worked hard for it from the beginning.

