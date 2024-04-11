Mel Viljoen outlined the drama between herself and Tammy Taylor Nail owner in the United States of America

Mel said that the drama began when she wanted total autonomy over her business and wanted to cater to local customers

The online community reacted to the drama, with many saying they needed a Showmax documentary to get both sides

Mel Viljoen speaks up about feud with Tammy Taylor nail owner. Images: @tammytaylornails, @melanyviljoen

Mel Viljoen took to her TikTok account to share a series of videos outlining her feud with Tammy Taylor.

In one of the clips, Mel said their relationship with Tammy in America started when she wanted products for her salon, which would have been called Melany's. However, because Tammy had 20 nail polish colours and no salon, they decided to work with her to build their brand along with Tammy's. As a result, Tammy Taylor SA was born.

Mel wanted content that would cater to local needs

The drama began when Mel, who ran Tammy in SA, wanted to cater to local customers by creating content and strategies that resonated with South Africans. Tammy USA wanted them to keep using Tammy Taylor as the face of the business in SA as they usually did.

However, Mel wanted autonomy over her brand. It was then that things were pointed to a contract that claimed that the products Tammy in SA was using were Tammy's property in the USA, as they manufactured them. Ultimately, Tammy SA was not allowed to use them, but this allegedly proved to be false as Mel said the products were manufactured by a business called EssChem.

Mel is not planning to throw the towel on the fight

Mel said she will keep fighting for her name and her business. She continued to say that they have put so much blood and sweat into the Tammy brand SA to just let it go.

Netizens showed interest in the drama

Online users flocked to the comment section of her clips, with many saying they need a Showmax documentary for this drama.

@Rat❤️‍ was in disbelief:

"Yho I’m sat!"

@tiffany jenna stood behind Mel:

"Wheeee something always sounds right, till you hear the other side keep sharing Mel ."

@Remé Vorster called for a documentary:

"Why are you sleeping on this @ShowmaxOnline we need a series explaining all sides."

