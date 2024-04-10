Two love birds showed South African online users that love knows no boundaries in a simple lobola negotiations

The family from the man's side and the woman's side met to unite the duo in a simple yet lovely environment

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the two for keeping it simple

A woman showed off her lovely lobola negotiations. Images: @preshynononkiey

A young woman took to her TikTok account and shared some moments from her lobola negotiations.

In the video uploaded by @preshynononkiey, the family from her man's side is seen standing at the gate. Like in the old-fashioned way, before they get into the woman's home on behalf of their son, they have to stand outside the gate and ask permission to be let in.

They also have to put money at the gate to be let in. In the clip, the man's family is seen doing that, and they are let in.

Another part of the clip captured the young makoti with excitement and joy, bowing down for her boyfriend's family as they entered the house. This is to show respect. Finally, after the negotiation, the woman met with her man, and they looked stunning.

Woman shows off simple lobola negotiations

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers beamed with pride for the couple

The video garnered over 314k views, with many online users showering the duo with congratulatory messages. Some felt envious and threw jokes here and there.

@PoshMamphita celebrated:

"I love you. You are so Genuine. You are not ashamed of where you come from. You don't try to fit in to social media standards. This marriage is blessed already❤️I wish you well, tsamaya le Modimo❤️."

@Mama ga Dipalesa complimmented:

"Wabona this is nice and simple."

@Ivymokau felt envious:

"I wonder if I'm a non-living thing or what coz why am I still not married at 30."

@sweet 3 G was taken down memory lane:

"You just reminded me my lobola day 2011 I was very young love is beautiful when you're with the right person congratulations ."

Makoti flexes Setswana lobola negotiations

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off a Setswana lobola negotiations.

On a TikTok picture post, @codymot explained what was happening in every captured moment. Both their side had uncles and unties to represent them. The uncles from the man's side were seen kneeling before the woman's uncles, asking for her hand in marriage.

