Ashlen Nicole Diaz rose to stardom after dating renowned Congratulations and Rockstar hit-maker Post Malone. Surprisingly, she even got to book him some shows earlier in his career, which instantly created a media frenzy with everybody wanting to know more about her. So, here is everything you should know about this beauty who gained fame from being Post Malone’s girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ashlen Nicole Diaz first came to the spotlight after news broke that she was Post Malone’s girlfriend. Photo: @ashcash

Source: Instagram

Ashlen Nicole Diaz got her share of fame after news broke confirming she was Post Malone’s girlfriend. She became even more popular after fans learned how supportive she was of his career before he earned widespread recognition. In light of this, she instantly became an internet sensation. Join us as we explore what is known of her, plus her relationship with Post Malone.

Ashlen Nicole Diaz’s profile summary

Date of birth: 19th December 1995

19th December 1995 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Ashlen Nicole Diaz’s age: 26 years (in 2021)

26 years (in 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Profession: Music Promoter

Music Promoter Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Spanish

Spanish Famous as: Post Malone’s girlfriend

Post Malone’s girlfriend Relationship status: reportedly single

reportedly single Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Ex-boyfriend: Post Malone

Post Malone Instagram: @ashcash

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Ashlen Nicole Diaz?

Although most people may know her as Post Malone’s girlfriend, her real name is Ashlen Nicole Diaz and she is of Spanish descent. Photo: @ashcash

Source: Instagram

She is best known for dating renowned rapper, guitarist, record producer, singer, and songwriter, Post Malone. Malone has become a favorite in the music industry due to his ability to blend different music genres and elements.

His music taste will give you rock, hip-hop, pop, and country vibes. This versatility has made him melt the hearts of many music fans across the globe. However, in this read, we will focus on his better half. So, let us dig deep to learn more about Post Malone’s girlfriend, Ashlen.

How old is Ashlen Nicole Diaz?

She was born on 19th December 1995 in Dallas, Texas and is 26 years old in 2021.

What nationality is Ashlen Nicole Diaz?

It is American but she is of Spanish descent.

How tall is Ashlen Nicole Diaz?

She is believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Education profile

Post Malone’s girlfriend Ashlen Nicole Diaz went to a local Dallas high school and after her matriculation, she decided to become a music promoter. Photo: @ashcash

Source: Instagram

The beauty attended a local high school in Dallas. She revealed in her Instagram that she was bullied a bit and often suffered from anxiety. Additionally, she was very shy, so she turned to music to help her boost her interactions with people.

Her favorite genre was hip-hop. Besides music, Diaz was also into sports as they helped her loosen up. After her matriculation, she became a music promoter instead of attending college.

Career

Ashlen is a music promoter by profession and worked for Cashaveli, TX, from 2013 to 2016 when she met Post Malone, who was working with the agency. During this time, she decided to become an independent concert promoter.

So, in 2015, she decided to test the waters as an independent promoter by promoting Post Malone’s music. It was when the rapper released his debut single, White Iverson. She booked several performances in Texas.

It is rumored that she is still working as a music promoter to date. However, she is believed to be working for a Los Angeles-based agency.

Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz’s relationship

Aslen Nicole Diaz was Post Malone’s girlfriend from 2015 to 2018. The two met at work and she even booked Malone performances in several nightclubs in Dallas earlier on in his career. Photo: @ashcash

Source: Instagram

During a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, the lovebirds revealed that they met at work. For Malone, it was love at first sight. They kicked it off during his early career milestones, including during his 2016 debut studio album Stoney.

So what Post Malone’s songs are about Ashlen? He revealed in a Genius post that the song Déjà vu featuring Justin Bieber in the album Stoney was about her.

Are Post Malone and Ashlen Nicole Diaz still together?

Unfortunately, the two reportedly broke up in 2018 after three years of dating. The rapper had revealed that his career strained the relationship.

Ashlen Nicole Diaz is currently believed to be single years after she broke up with Post Malone. Photo: @ashcash

Source: Instagram

Malone is currently dating Korean singer and visual artist MLMA since 2020. As for Diaz, it is so hard to tell if she is off the market yet because she is yet to go public with anyone. Again, Ashlen Nicole Diaz’s Instagram does not reveal a relationship but instead screams work vibes.

Ashlen Nicole Diaz gained fame from being Post Malone’s girlfriend from 2015 to 2018. The two met when she worked for Cashaveli, TX and dated for three years. She even booked him several shows in Texas at the peak of his career. Even though they broke up, the beauty still grinds as a music promoter.

READ ALSO: Who is Mariah Linney? Age, girlfriend, height, parents, gender, net worth

Briefly.co.za hared a post about Mariah Linney. She is an American basketball player who plays for the UNC’s Charlotte 49ers. Besides her basketball career, Mariah is also known for several things.

First, she is renowned for her relationship with Madison Bailey, an actress who plays Kiara Carrera on Netflix’s Outer Banks. Get to know more of this athlete in this read!

Source: Briefly News