Post Malone is a famous American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is known for several things, including his tattoos, iconic vocals, and introspective songwriting skills. Here is all to know about him.

Over the years, the singer has become more famous for seamlessly blending several music genres to create a masterpiece. His combination of hip hop, rap rock, cloud rap, pop, and R &B is one of a kind. Some of the singer's hit songs are Sunflower, I Fall Apart, Take What You Want, and Candy Paint.

Post Malone profile summary

Full name : Austin Richard Post

: Austin Richard Post Date of birth : 4th July 1995

: 4th July 1995 Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA

Syracuse, New York, USA Post Malone age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter

Singer, rapper, songwriter Net worth: $45 million

Post Malone biography

The singer was born on 4th July 1995 in Syracuse, New York, USA. What is Post Malone's real name? His real name is Austin Richard Post. He is the son of Rich Post, but he has not provided any details about his mother. His father and stepmother raised him.

His father was a DJ. As a result, he learnt different music genres, such as country, hip hop, and rock. He relocated together with his family to Grapevine, Texas, at the age of nine. His father got a job as the manager of concessions for the renowned Dallas Cowboys.

In 2010, he auditioned for the famous American band known as Crown the Empire. Unfortunately, his guitar strings broke during the audition leading to his rejection. He joined Tarrant County College but dropped out before completing his studies.

Music

The singer began his career in June 2017 after appearing for a DJ set at Emo Nite in Los Angeles, California. He played various songs by the American alt-rock band known as My Chemical Romance at the event. His professional career started while he was a member of heavy metal.

Afterwards, he experienced several transitions in his career. First, he transitioned from hard rock to softer rock and later on to hip-hop. He then started to experiment on the Belgium-based company, FL Studio.

The singer used Audacity Audio Editor to create his first mix-tape known as Young and After Them Riches at the age of 16. After moving to Los Angeles, California, he formed a music group, BLCKVRD, and recorded music together with several other individuals.

Later on, the singer and a few group members moved into a house in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. They formed a production company that produced the singer's hit songs.

He recorded his debut single, Whiter Inversion, only two days after writing it. The song was well-received by his fans all over the world, thus making him more famous. A few months later, he signed with a record label.

Malone is famous for collaborating with other talented rappers. During Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday party, he was invited as one of the guest singers, which fueled his fame even higher. As a result, he got more collaboration with other artists.

He was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where he performed his hit single, Go Flex. One of his singles, Circles, sparked a length battle with another artist, Tyler Armes. He claimed that he co-wrote Post Malone Circles lyrics yet he was denied credit and compensation.

The singer has released great hit songs over the years. He has worked as a single artist and collaborated with other artists as well.

Post Malone's discography

Sunflower

Rockstar

Circles

Better Now

Congratulations

I Fall Apart

White Inversion

Goodbyes

Wos

Take What You Want

Go Flex

Candy Paint

Feeling Whitney

Pyscho

Only Wanna Be With You

Die For Me

Saint-Tropez

Too Young

Stay

Hollywood's Bleeding

Enemies

Rich and Sad

Over Now

Deja Vu

92 Explorer

Ball for Me

A Thousand Bad Times

On The Road

Paranoid

No Option

Allergic

Spoil My Night

Post Malone Pokemon 25th anniversary concert

On 27th February 2021, the singer hosted a virtual concert in celebration of Pokeman's 25th anniversary. He played a 12-minute set in various colourful settings from the Pokemon franchise. The onlookers were Pokeman's favourites, which included, Umbreon, Lugia, and Gyarados.

The singer performed some of his highly-acclaimed hit singles, such as Congratulations, Psycho, and Circles. He also performed his recent cover Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie and the Blowfish.

Post Malone Crocs

Apart from being in the music industry, Post had engaged in various business ventures. On 8th December 2020, the singer launched his 5th collaboration with the Crocs footwear brand. Post Malone crocs were a limited edition that sold out almost immediately after its release.

The duet croc came in two colours, pink and black. Some of the other distinct features were:

An exaggerated chunky outsole

Pivotable backstraps with adjustable hook and loop closures

Post-Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips

Post Malone and Crocs collaboration was also set to launch a PostyCo Pink 3 Pack and PostyCo Black 3 Pack. Each pack would comprise Jibbitz charms that feature the following:

Grapes

A heart

A rubber duck

Representation of his tattoos

Wife, dating history, and children

Musical artist Post Malone attends The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

The singer is rumoured to be in a relationship with a woman by the name of MLMA. This is an abbreviation for Me Love Me A lot, but she has not offered her real name. MLMA is a famous TikTok star, rapper, singer, and artist.

She was born in Seoul, Korea, and she is the owner of the Streetwear brand under the name of Skoot. The makeup artist and fashion designer have a vast following on TikTok and Instagram.

After a recent TikTok videos series in collaboration with Post Malone, her fans came out to inquire if the duo was an item.

Are you and Austin dating? Or are you guys just collaborating? If you guys are together, take care of him with everything.

The duo has not come out to deny or confirm these allegations. Previously, the singer was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Ashlen Diaz. The duo ended their three-year relationship in November 2018. Does Post Malone have a child? No, he does not have any kids yet.

Body measurements

Post Malone's height is 6 feet and 1 inch, and he weighs 84 kg. The rapper has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has not offered any information about his other body measurements.

Net worth

How much money does Post Malone make a day? He makes around $6,073 per day. This translates to $42,628.21 per month and $2.22 million per year. The American singer has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Post Malone is an outstanding personality in the American entertainment industry. His career has grown steadily over the years thanks to his talent and willingness to collaborate with other entertainers, both upcoming and well-established.

