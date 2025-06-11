Inside Ryan Trahan’s net worth: how rich is the famous YouTuber?

Ryan Trahan's net worth, estimated at $8.5 million, reflects his impressive success as a content creator and entrepreneur. The social media enthusiast went viral in 2021 after making a YouTube video showing how he survived on a penny for a week.

Ryan Trahan is a popular social media personality best known for sharing content on his YouTube channel, boasting over 20 million subscribers .

. He is also into entrepreneurship, co-owning Neptune Bottles and the Howdy Howdy clothing line.

clothing line. Besides making money from content creation, the Texas native has earned his income through brand promotions, partnering with popular brands such as PayPal Honey.

such as PayPal Honey. Ryan Trahan's wife is Haley Pham, a fellow YouTuber, and they tied the knot in 2020.

Ryan Trahan's profile summary

Full name Ryan Michael Trahan Gender Male Date of birth October 7, 1998 Age 26 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Sugar Land, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 68 kg (approx) Relationship status Married Wife Haley Pham Education Texas A&M University Profession Social media personality and entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

A look at Ryan Trahan's net worth and YouTube earnings

According to vidIQ, Ryan Trahan's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $8.5 million. His fortune primarily stems from content creation and entrepreneurial endeavours.

How much does Ryan Trahan make in a year?

The exact amount Ryan makes annually is not publicly known. However, according to VidIQ, Ryan Trahan's YouTube earnings reportedly range from $136,400 to $409,200 monthly.

How did Ryan Trahan make his money?

The popular social media influencer made money through various ventures, primarily content creation, entrepreneurial endeavours, and brand promotional deals. Here is a breakdown of how he stacked up his fortune over the years:

YouTube career

Ryan is a famous YouTuber primarily known for uploading comedy, vlogs, challenges, commentary, and lifestyle videos on his self-titled YouTube channel. He created the channel in late 2013 and has over 20 million subscribers.

He has since shared over 413 videos, garnering 4.7 billion lifetime views. Besides sharing content on his YouTube channel, Ryan is active on other social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter).

Trahan also makes part of his income from brand promotion deals. He has partnered with popular brands, including American Eagle, NordVPN, PayPal Honey, and Squarespace.

Selling merchandise

Ryan Trahan sells customised merchandise through his online merchandise store. He sells various clothes, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, socks, and gym wear. A Bucket hat ranges from $21.50 to $23.00, while a Ryan Trahan Pullover Sweatshirt retails at $39.95 to $46.95.

Ryan founded his clothing line, Howdy Howdy, in 2023. He revealed the new merchandise venture on X (Twitter) with a caption,

I tried my best at a DIY photoshoot for my first merch drop in so long. Worked on howdy howdy. Link in bio to pre-order.

Joyride Sweets

In 2024, Trahan announced that he was joining Tyler Merrick to run Joyride Sweets, previously known as Project 7. As the company's CCO, Ryan aimed to create non-GMO, vegan, and low-carbohydrate products. He said,

My dream is to change the way the world eats candy by making a great candy without junk ingredients. I never thought I’d be able to say I eat candy every day and feel good about it, but here I am.

Does Ryan Trahan still own Neptune?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ryan Trahan still owns Neptune, a reusable water bottle company. He founded the company in 2016 while in high school.

Ryan Trahan's Neptune Bottle company has a strong environmental mission to reduce plastic waste and ocean pollution. They also aim to replace single-use plastic bottles with durable, high-quality stainless steel bottles.

Trivia

Ryan Michael Trahan, 26 years old (as of May 2025), was born on October 7, 1998, in Sugar Land, Texas.

Ryan was a Division 1 cross country and track athlete at Texas A&M University, but dropped out because the NCAA ruled him ineligible.

Ryan created a mascot named Joyride Jerry to represent the Joyride Sweets brand.

He was nominated for and won several Streamy Awards, including Breakout Creator in 2022 and First Person in 2023.

in 2022 and in 2023. Ryan Trahan has collaborated on several projects with MrBeast, one of the highest-paid YouTubers.

Ryan Trahan's net worth reflects his unstoppable drive and innovative spirit with diverse ventures. The YouTube star blends creativity and entrepreneurship brilliantly. From viral videos to savvy business moves, Ryan's earnings soar impressively.

