Top 20 famous South African YouTubers worth watching in 2024

We live in an era where you can find videos about almost anything in the world. The rise of YouTubers has created endless opportunities for education and entertainment for people of all ages. The most famous South African YouTubers worth watching are known for their engaging content. They have millions or thousands of subscribers.

Lasizwe, Mpoomy Ledwaba, and Gogo Skhotheni posing for the camera. Photo: @lasizwe, @mpoomy_ledwaba, @gogo_skhotheni (modified by author)

The ranking of the most famous South African YouTubers worth watching is based on the number of subscribers as of 2024. It considers content creators whose work is commonly watched. Note that it exempts preachers, musicians, DJs, and motivational speakers whose sessions are uploaded on YouTube. Instead, it features regular vloggers.

Overview of the most famous South African YouTubers worth watching

Ranking Name Subscribers 1 Caspar Lee 6.59 million 2 Noel Deyzel 4.85 million 3 Belle Delphine 2.15 million 4 Josh Pieters 1.47 million 5 Liezl Jayne Strydom 1.17 million 6 Cobus Potgieter 1.02 million 7 Lasizwe Dambuza 841k 8 Dan Mace 831k 9 Steegs Vlogs 824k 10 Ghost Hlubi 667k 11 AirArmsHuntingSA 553k 12 Joseph Dary 447k 13 Mihlali Ndamase 446k 14 Gogo Skhotheni 401k 15 Skits By Sphe 387k 16 Anton Koen 363k 17 Mpoomy Ledwaba 296k 18 Kay Yarms 295k 19 King Oumar 285k 20 MCPEMike 272k

Most famous South African YouTubers worth watching

The top South African YouTubers are known and respected for creating content that people enjoy consuming. Most are persons who built their names from scratch, seeing they were not famous before joining the platform. Check out the South African YouTubers worth watching in 2024 below.

Name: MCPEMike

MCPEMike Date of birth: 12 December 1998

12 December 1998 Age: 25 years (as of 2014)

25 years (as of 2014) Channel: @MCPEMike

MCPEMike is one of the top male South African YouTubers right now. He gathered a huge following by playing Minecraft. He is a web video star and video gamer who posts gameplay videos featuring tricks and glitches. MCPEMike plays games on his iPad and has at least 272k subscribers.

Name: King Oumar

King Oumar Date of birth: 13 June 2001

13 June 2001 Age: 22 years (as of 2024)

22 years (as of 2024) Channel: @KINGOUMAR

With over 285k subscribers, King Oumar is among the most famous South African YouTubers today. He is known for his prank and social experiment videos. His videos often feature strangers answering uncomfortable questions.

Kay Yarms out for lunch in yellow and brown tops. Photo: @kay.yarms (modified by author)

Name: Khethokuhle Ngonyama

Khethokuhle Ngonyama Date of birth: 5 April 1994

5 April 1994 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Channel: @KayYarms

Khethokuhle Ngonyama, alias Kay Yarms, is one of the leading female South African YouTubers. She is a renowned South African beauty influencer who has made a significant impact in the beauty industry over the years. She creates makeup tutorials, chitchat, product reviews, and routine videos.

Mpoomy Ledwaba in curly hair smiling for the camera. Photo: @mpoomy_ledwaba (modified by author)

Name: Mpoomy Ledwaba

Mpoomy Ledwaba Date of birth: 23 January 1994

23 January 1994 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Channel: @Mpoomy Ledwaba

Wellness is the theme of Mpoomy Ledwaba's channel. She is among the best female South African YouTubers today. Mpoomy is well known as the founder of Aneno Beauty. Her channel talks about her journey, including her faith, relationships, and lifestyle.

Name: Anton Koen

Anton Koen Channel: @AntonKoen

Former police officer Anton Koen runs one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in Africa in 2024. He is the founder of NoJack Vehicle Tracking, a South African vehicle and asset tracking company. Anton documents the process of recovering stolen vehicles in the country.

Name: Sphelele Mtshali

Sphelele Mtshali Channel: @SkitsBySphe

Skits By Sphe is a channel run by Sphelele Mtshali. He creates comedic skits, parodies, and funny videos. Besides creating videos, Mtshali sells branded merchandise on his official website.

Gogo Skhotheni in green and pink outfits. Photo: @gogo_skhotheni (modified by author)

Name: Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Shange

Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Shange Year of birth: 1992

1992 Age: 32 years (as of 2024)

32 years (as of 2024) Channel: @GogoSkhotheni

Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Shange, alias Gogo Skhotheni, is a YouTuber and podcaster who has gained national attention through her larger-than-life personality. She is also a businessperson and traditional healer.

Mihlali Ndamase in purple and orange outfits. Photo: @mihlalii_n (modified by author)

Full name: Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase Date of birth: 29 November 1996

29 November 1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2024)

27 years (as of 2024) Channel: @MihlaliN

Born in Kokstad, Kwa Zulu-Natal, Mihlali Ndamase is a fast-rising South African YouTuber and social media influencer. She is a professional makeup artist, so her content revolves around fashion and beauty.

Joseph Dary standing in front of wall murals. Photo: @josephdary (modified by author)

Name: Joseph Malesela Malahlela

Joseph Malesela Malahlela Channel: @josephdary

Vlogger Joseph Dary uploads pranks and interactions with strangers in public places. He started his channel on 12 July 2021 and has amassed over 447k subscribers as of 2024.

Name: Matt Dubber

Matt Dubber Channel: @AirArmsHuntingSA

Matt Dubber runs AirArmsHuntingSA. The channel provides educational and informative gear reviews, tutorials, and hunting adventures. Matt Dubber has had a passion for precision shooting from a young age.

Ghost Hlubi sitting on a Porsche and a Range Rover. Photo: @ghost.hlubi (modified by author)

Name: Khanya Hlubi

Khanya Hlubi Date of birth: 10 April 1998

10 April 1998 Age: 26 years (as of 2024)

26 years (as of 2024) Channel: @ghosthlubi

Ghost Hlubi is a channel run by a young man named Khanya Hlubi who is known largely for pranks and comedy videos. His girlfriend appears in many of his videos.

Keegan Hall in white tops and denim pants. Photo: @steegs_ (modified by author)

Name: Keegan Hall

Keegan Hall Date of birth: 12 May 1998

12 May 1998 Age: 26 years (as of 2024)

26 years (as of 2024) Channel: @SteegsVlogs

Born and raised in South Africa, Keegan Hall is the founder of Steegs Vlogs. He creates character-based comedy skits and POVs. He is also famous because of his reactions after trying different things.

Name: Dan Mace

Dan Mace Date of birth: 7 March 1990

7 March 1990 Age: 34 years (as of 2024)

34 years (as of 2024) Channel: @DanMace

Dan Mace is a creative and visionary filmmaker, YouTuber, the founder of JOE and ALL OF US Studios in Cape Town, and the CCO for Beast Philanthropy. Mace joined YouTube in 2011. He showcases the filmmaking process and documents activities happening in his life.

7. Lasizwe Dambuza - 841k

Lasizwe Dambuza smiling for the camera in blue, black, and white outfits. Photo: @lasizwe (modified by author)

Name: Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza

Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza Date of birth: 19 July 1997

19 July 1997 Age: 27 years (as of 2024)

27 years (as of 2024) Channel: @LasizweDambuza

Lasizwe is a media personality, television host, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He charms audiences by humorously interpreting everyday human behaviour. Lasizwe Dambuza is passionate about making people smile and laugh.

Cobus Potgieter in a checkered shirt holding his drumsticks. Photo: @cobuspotgieter (modified by author)

Name: Cobus Potgieter

Cobus Potgieter Year of birth: 1986

1986 Age: 38 years (as of 2024)

38 years (as of 2024) Channel: @cobuspotgieter

Cobus Potgieter was born in Carnarvon in the Karoo in the Northern Cape province and grew up in a small town in South Africa called Humansdorp. He is a drummer who teaches people the art of drumming. Cobus Potgieter also talks about his passion on the channel.

5. Liezl Jayne Strydom - 1.17 million

Liezl Jayne Strydom posing next to some of her dishes. Photo: @liezljayne (modified by author)

Name: Liezl Jayne Strydom

Liezl Jayne Strydom Date of birth: 26 November 1992

26 November 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2024)

31 years (as of 2024) Channel: @LiezlJayne

Liezl Jayne Strydom enjoys making and sharing simple, healthy recipes that actually taste good. She is a lifestyle, healthy recipe, fitness, and beauty YouTuber primarily known for her weight loss videos. Liezl Jayne Strydom is a nutritional therapist.

4. Josh Pieters - 1.47 million

Josh Pieters in black and grey outfits. Photo: @joshua_pieters (modified by author)

Name: Joshua Pieters

Joshua Pieters Date of birth: 17 September 1993

17 September 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Channel: @josharchie

Joshua Pieters is known for pranks on celebrities. Originally from Knysna, he is currently based in London. His YouTube partner Archie Manners. Josh and Archie have pranked high-ranking politicians.

3. Belle Delphine - 2.15 million

Belle Delphine in blue and pink outfits. Photo: @belle.delphine (modified by author)

Name: Mary-Belle Kirschner

Mary-Belle Kirschner Date of birth: 23 October 1999

23 October 1999 Age: 24 years (as of 2024)

24 years (as of 2024) Channel: @belledelphine1032

Mary-Belle Kirschner, commonly known as Belle Delphine, is a South African-born British media personality, adult actress, model, and YouTuber. Her channel features cosplay modelling. Belle Delphine started her channel in July 2016.

2. Noel Deyzel - 4.85 million

Name: Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel Date of birth: 30 September 1984

30 September 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

39 years (as of 2024) Channel: @NoelDeyzel

YouTuber Noel Deyzel gives fitness tips, workout routines, and comedy videos to his audience. People made fun of him for being tall and skinny before he decided to become a bodybuilder. Today, he is one of the leading fitness content creators on the continent.

Caspar in black and white outfits. Photo: @caspar_lee (modified by author)

Name: Caspar Richard George

Caspar Richard George Date of birth: 24 April 1994

24 April 1994 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Channel: @caspar

Caspar Lee is South Africa's most famous YouTuber. He was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2020 for his work in media and advertising. He started his YouTube channel dicasp in 2011 and later renamed it Caspar. The South Africa-born vlogger is based in London.

Who are the top South African travel YouTubers?

The top South African travel YouTubers are Millicent Mashile, Fehmz, and Ishay Govender.

Who is the most popular YouTuber in South Africa?

Caspar Lee is South Africa's most famous YouTuber. He has at least 6.59 million subscribers.

South Africans with over one million YouTube subscribers include Caspar, Noel Deyzel, Belle Delphine, Josh Pieters, Liezl Jayne Strydom, and Cobus Potgieter.

Who is Africa's biggest YouTuber?

The biggest YouTubers on the continent include Oum Walid, Mark Angel, Ahmed Hassan Family, Henry Desagu, Hussein and Zeinab, and Shangazi Emma-Claudine.

Do South African YouTubers get paid?

Yes, they get paid depending on the number of views per video.

Who are the famous female South African YouTubers?

Famous female YouTubers in the country include Belle Delphine, Liezl Jayne Strydom, Mihlali Ndamase, Gogo Skhotheni, and Mpoomy Ledwaba.

There are a number of famous South African YouTubers worth watching. Their content is interesting and engaging to watch.

