Top 20 famous South African YouTubers worth watching in 2024
We live in an era where you can find videos about almost anything in the world. The rise of YouTubers has created endless opportunities for education and entertainment for people of all ages. The most famous South African YouTubers worth watching are known for their engaging content. They have millions or thousands of subscribers.
The ranking of the most famous South African YouTubers worth watching is based on the number of subscribers as of 2024. It considers content creators whose work is commonly watched. Note that it exempts preachers, musicians, DJs, and motivational speakers whose sessions are uploaded on YouTube. Instead, it features regular vloggers.
Most famous South African YouTubers worth watching
The top South African YouTubers are known and respected for creating content that people enjoy consuming. Most are persons who built their names from scratch, seeing they were not famous before joining the platform. Check out the South African YouTubers worth watching in 2024 below.
20. MCPEMike - 272k subscribers
- Name: MCPEMike
- Date of birth: 12 December 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of 2014)
- Channel: @MCPEMike
MCPEMike is one of the top male South African YouTubers right now. He gathered a huge following by playing Minecraft. He is a web video star and video gamer who posts gameplay videos featuring tricks and glitches. MCPEMike plays games on his iPad and has at least 272k subscribers.
19. King Oumar - 285k subscribers
- Name: King Oumar
- Date of birth: 13 June 2001
- Age: 22 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @KINGOUMAR
With over 285k subscribers, King Oumar is among the most famous South African YouTubers today. He is known for his prank and social experiment videos. His videos often feature strangers answering uncomfortable questions.
18. Kay Yarms - 295k subscribers
- Name: Khethokuhle Ngonyama
- Date of birth: 5 April 1994
- Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @KayYarms
Khethokuhle Ngonyama, alias Kay Yarms, is one of the leading female South African YouTubers. She is a renowned South African beauty influencer who has made a significant impact in the beauty industry over the years. She creates makeup tutorials, chitchat, product reviews, and routine videos.
17. Mpoomy Ledwaba - 296k subscribers
- Name: Mpoomy Ledwaba
- Date of birth: 23 January 1994
- Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @Mpoomy Ledwaba
Wellness is the theme of Mpoomy Ledwaba's channel. She is among the best female South African YouTubers today. Mpoomy is well known as the founder of Aneno Beauty. Her channel talks about her journey, including her faith, relationships, and lifestyle.
16. Anton Koen - 363k subscribers
- Name: Anton Koen
- Channel: @AntonKoen
Former police officer Anton Koen runs one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in Africa in 2024. He is the founder of NoJack Vehicle Tracking, a South African vehicle and asset tracking company. Anton documents the process of recovering stolen vehicles in the country.
15. Skits By Sphe - 387k subscribers
- Name: Sphelele Mtshali
- Channel: @SkitsBySphe
Skits By Sphe is a channel run by Sphelele Mtshali. He creates comedic skits, parodies, and funny videos. Besides creating videos, Mtshali sells branded merchandise on his official website.
14. Gogo Skhotheni - 401k subscribers
- Name: Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Shange
- Year of birth: 1992
- Age: 32 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @GogoSkhotheni
Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Shange, alias Gogo Skhotheni, is a YouTuber and podcaster who has gained national attention through her larger-than-life personality. She is also a businessperson and traditional healer.
13. Mihlali Ndamase - 446k subscribers
- Full name: Mihlali Ndamase
- Date of birth: 29 November 1996
- Age: 27 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @MihlaliN
Born in Kokstad, Kwa Zulu-Natal, Mihlali Ndamase is a fast-rising South African YouTuber and social media influencer. She is a professional makeup artist, so her content revolves around fashion and beauty.
12. Joseph Dary - 447k subscribers
- Name: Joseph Malesela Malahlela
- Channel: @josephdary
Vlogger Joseph Dary uploads pranks and interactions with strangers in public places. He started his channel on 12 July 2021 and has amassed over 447k subscribers as of 2024.
11. AirArmsHuntingSA - 553k subscribers
- Name: Matt Dubber
- Channel: @AirArmsHuntingSA
Matt Dubber runs AirArmsHuntingSA. The channel provides educational and informative gear reviews, tutorials, and hunting adventures. Matt Dubber has had a passion for precision shooting from a young age.
10. Ghost Hlubi - 667k subscribers
- Name: Khanya Hlubi
- Date of birth: 10 April 1998
- Age: 26 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @ghosthlubi
Ghost Hlubi is a channel run by a young man named Khanya Hlubi who is known largely for pranks and comedy videos. His girlfriend appears in many of his videos.
9. Steegs Vlogs - 824k subscribers
- Name: Keegan Hall
- Date of birth: 12 May 1998
- Age: 26 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @SteegsVlogs
Born and raised in South Africa, Keegan Hall is the founder of Steegs Vlogs. He creates character-based comedy skits and POVs. He is also famous because of his reactions after trying different things.
8. Dan Mace - 831k subscribers
- Name: Dan Mace
- Date of birth: 7 March 1990
- Age: 34 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @DanMace
Dan Mace is a creative and visionary filmmaker, YouTuber, the founder of JOE and ALL OF US Studios in Cape Town, and the CCO for Beast Philanthropy. Mace joined YouTube in 2011. He showcases the filmmaking process and documents activities happening in his life.
7. Lasizwe Dambuza - 841k
- Name: Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza
- Date of birth: 19 July 1997
- Age: 27 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @LasizweDambuza
Lasizwe is a media personality, television host, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He charms audiences by humorously interpreting everyday human behaviour. Lasizwe Dambuza is passionate about making people smile and laugh.
6. Cobus Potgieter - 1.02 million subscribers
- Name: Cobus Potgieter
- Year of birth: 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @cobuspotgieter
Cobus Potgieter was born in Carnarvon in the Karoo in the Northern Cape province and grew up in a small town in South Africa called Humansdorp. He is a drummer who teaches people the art of drumming. Cobus Potgieter also talks about his passion on the channel.
5. Liezl Jayne Strydom - 1.17 million
- Name: Liezl Jayne Strydom
- Date of birth: 26 November 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @LiezlJayne
Liezl Jayne Strydom enjoys making and sharing simple, healthy recipes that actually taste good. She is a lifestyle, healthy recipe, fitness, and beauty YouTuber primarily known for her weight loss videos. Liezl Jayne Strydom is a nutritional therapist.
4. Josh Pieters - 1.47 million
- Name: Joshua Pieters
- Date of birth: 17 September 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @josharchie
Joshua Pieters is known for pranks on celebrities. Originally from Knysna, he is currently based in London. His YouTube partner Archie Manners. Josh and Archie have pranked high-ranking politicians.
3. Belle Delphine - 2.15 million
- Name: Mary-Belle Kirschner
- Date of birth: 23 October 1999
- Age: 24 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @belledelphine1032
Mary-Belle Kirschner, commonly known as Belle Delphine, is a South African-born British media personality, adult actress, model, and YouTuber. Her channel features cosplay modelling. Belle Delphine started her channel in July 2016.
2. Noel Deyzel - 4.85 million
- Name: Noel Deyzel
- Date of birth: 30 September 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @NoelDeyzel
YouTuber Noel Deyzel gives fitness tips, workout routines, and comedy videos to his audience. People made fun of him for being tall and skinny before he decided to become a bodybuilder. Today, he is one of the leading fitness content creators on the continent.
1. Caspar - 6.59 million subscribers
- Name: Caspar Richard George
- Date of birth: 24 April 1994
- Age: 30 years (as of 2024)
- Channel: @caspar
Caspar Lee is South Africa's most famous YouTuber. He was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2020 for his work in media and advertising. He started his YouTube channel dicasp in 2011 and later renamed it Caspar. The South Africa-born vlogger is based in London.
Who are the top South African travel YouTubers?
The top South African travel YouTubers are Millicent Mashile, Fehmz, and Ishay Govender.
Who is the most popular YouTuber in South Africa?
Caspar Lee is South Africa's most famous YouTuber. He has at least 6.59 million subscribers.
Who has 1 million subscribers on YouTube in South Africa?
South Africans with over one million YouTube subscribers include Caspar, Noel Deyzel, Belle Delphine, Josh Pieters, Liezl Jayne Strydom, and Cobus Potgieter.
Who is Africa's biggest YouTuber?
The biggest YouTubers on the continent include Oum Walid, Mark Angel, Ahmed Hassan Family, Henry Desagu, Hussein and Zeinab, and Shangazi Emma-Claudine.
Do South African YouTubers get paid?
Yes, they get paid depending on the number of views per video.
Who are the famous female South African YouTubers?
Famous female YouTubers in the country include Belle Delphine, Liezl Jayne Strydom, Mihlali Ndamase, Gogo Skhotheni, and Mpoomy Ledwaba.
There are a number of famous South African YouTubers worth watching. Their content is interesting and engaging to watch.
