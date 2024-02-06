Net worth of Ryan's World: How much does the YouTube star make?

Ryan Kaji is a YouTuber, content creator and TV personality from the United States. He is widely recognised for his Ryan’s World YouTube channel, where he often uploads toy review videos on various toys. The young YouTuber has raised his career ranks to become one of the wealthiest content creators of the era. So, what is Ryan's World net worth, and how did he make money?

Ryan Kaji’s net worth ranks him among the highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world. His engaging content, particularly in the realm of toy reviews, propelled him into internet stardom, making him one of the most well-known and financially successful young influencers.

Ryan's World's profile summary

Full name Ryan Kaji Famous as Ryan’s World, Ryan ToysReview Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 2011 Age 12 years (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Height in inches 4’2’’ Height in centimetres 128 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Shion Kaji Mother Loann Kaji Siblings 2 Profession YouTuber, content creator, TV personality Net worth $100 million Instagram Instagram YouTube

What is the net worth of Ryan’s World?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American YouTube star has an alleged net worth of $100 million. He is one of the highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world. In 2018, Forbes ranked him as the highest-paid YouTuber, with a salary of $22 million.

How much does Ryan's World make?

Ryan ToysReview began his entertainment career in March of 2015 when he was only four. Ryan ToysReview’s net worth is primarily generated from his YouTube channel, merchandise sales, and other business ventures. Below is a breakdown of the entertainer’s earnings.

YouTube career

Ryan Kaji is widely known for his YouTube channel Ryan's World, formerly known as Ryan ToysReview. The channel was created on 17 March 2015 and features Ryan and his mother, father, and twin sisters. It contains various content, including pretend play, science experiments, music videos, skits, challenges, and DIY arts and crafts.

As of 2024, the channel has accumulated over 36 million subscribers. It was nominated in the Kids and Family category of the Streamy Awards in 2021. Ryan was also nominated as Favorite Male Creator at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2022.

The YouTube star made more than $11 million between 2016 and 2017. He became the highest-paid YouTuber in 2018, with $22 million in revenue. In 2019, he was also the highest-paid star on YouTube, with over $26 million. In 2020, the Kaji family earned $30 million.

Movie career

Aside from YouTube, Ryan is also an actor and television personality and has been featured in numerous movies and television shows. According to IMDb, below are the movies and TV series he has appeared in.

Year Movie/ TV show Ryan's World Island Adventures 2023 Ryan's World 2022 Galaxy Explorers: A Ryan's World Space Spectacular 2021 Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch 2019–2021 Super Spy Ryan 2020 Camp Halohead 2019 Pocket.watch Ryan Toys Review Ultimate mishmash 2018

Product line

Ryan's World has expanded and solidified its commercial success by launching a line of applications, TV shows, video games, and various products. In 2017, Kaji's parents signed a deal with PocketWatch, a startup children's media company responsible for marketing and merchandise associated with Ryan's World.

Collaborating with PocketWatch and the game development studio WildWorks, the family successfully developed a children's gaming app named Tag with Ryan in 2018. The following year, Ryan's World and PocketWatch collaborated to create a 20-episode preschool television series called Ryan's Mystery Playdate.

How old is Ryan now in 2024?

The young American YouTuber is 12 years old as of 2024. He was born on 6 October 2011 in Houston, Texas, United States.

Does Ryan Kaji have siblings?

The social media entertainer has twin sisters, Emma and Kate.

Who is the youngest richest YouTuber in the world?

Who is the highest-paid child YouTuber in 2024? Ryan Kaji is the highest-paid child YouTuber, with an alleged net worth of $100 million.

Ryan's World’s net worth is impressive, reflecting his growing popularity and success. He is among the richest YouTubers in the World due to his multiple income streams. His age has not hindered his extraordinary success in the entertainment industry.

