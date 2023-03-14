How old is JiDion, and how much does he make from YouTube?

JiDion Adams is a renowned American YouTuber, Instagram sensation, social media personality and businessman. He is famously known for making comedic vlogs and prank videos on his self-titled YouTube channel. With such popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny.

Adams has attracted a massive following on all his social media platforms. Here is a glimpse of the YouTuber's biography that details his personal and professional life.

JiDion Adams' profile summary and bio

Full name JiDion Adam Nickname JiDion Gender Male Date of birth December 12 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 76 Weight in pounds 167 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Clear Lake High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession YouTuber, Instagram star, businessman and social media influencer Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @jidion_ Twitter @Jidion6 YouTube channel @JiDion

JiDion's full name

Born JiDion Adams, the YouTuber occasionally calls himself DeMarcus Cousins III, his favourite basketball player.

JiDions' age

Where is JiDion from? The social media personality was born on December 12 2000, in Houston, Texas, USA. As of 2023, he is 23 years old. The businessman holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Education

The Instagram star attended Clear Lake High School for his high school education. Adams later enrolled at a local college from where he completed his graduation. Was Adams in Harvard? The YouTube sensation attended at least two classes there. He attended a General Education course and an introductory biology course at Sanders Theatre.

JiDion's height

The businessman is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall, weighing 76 kilograms or 167 pounds. Similarly, Adams has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes. His shoe size is 10 (US).

JiDion's haircut

On March 26 2022, while sitting on the sidelines of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game, Adams got a clean shave from his barber. This video went viral on all his social media platforms.

Who is JiDion Adams dating?

Currently, the social media influencer is single and not dating anyone. He is focused on his career and developing his skills at the moment.

Does JiDion have a job?

Adams is a full-time content creator. He launched his YouTube channel on July 1 2018 and posted videos in September 2018. JiDion's channel has attracted incredible subscribership and massive views. He has over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers, ranking him among the top content creators in the United States of America.

JiDion's content mainly consists of comedic vlogs and prank videos featuring him going to public places and messing with people there. The businessman has collaborated with famous YouTubers, like Baylen Levine and Lizzo, who have appeared in most videos.

JiDion's merch

The content creator owns an official merchandise website, @shop-jidion.com, where he sells printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. These products capture the essence of Adams' viral videos, helping his fans show off their love for the YouTuber in style.

JiDion's net worth

As of 2023, Adams' estimated net worth is $2.5 million. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his successful career as a content creator. The entrepreneur primarily earns via Google ads on his YouTube videos. In addition, he makes a good income from his merch sales and various brand endorsements.

How old is JiDion? The above article has everything you need to know about Adams' age. The social media personality has worked tirelessly to raise his career ranks and net worth to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

