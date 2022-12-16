Who is Callie Bundy? Age, spouse, height, career, social media, net worth

Callie Bundy is a fitness model and social media personality. She passionately talks about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her body is a testament to how committed she is to the course, and her biography unpacks how she has turned a passion into a career.

Who is Callie Bundy? Photo: @calliebundy (modified by author)

Callie Bundy has carved a career as a social media personality, TV personality and lifestyle influencer, all thanks to her passion for healthy living and fitness. It is interesting to note that she has been athletic for the better part of her life.

Callie Bundy's profile summary and bio

Full name Callie Bundy Gender Female Year of birth 1980 Age 42 years (as of December 2022) Place of birth Milford, Connecticut Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Height in cm 172 cm Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kg 57 kg Weight in pounds 125 lbs Body measurements in inches 32-23-34 Education E.O Smith High School Quinnipiac University Occupation Occupation Marital status Married Spouse Salvatore Philip Talamo Children 2 Twitter YouTube Website Facebook

Callie Bundy's age

Callie Bundy could be 42 years old as of December 2022. She was born in 1980, although details about her date of birth are not publicly available.

Early life

Bundy developed an interest in sports at a tender age. She played basketball, soccer and softball in school. She attended E.O Smith High School, where she received the Most Valuable Player award for two consecutive years. After her matriculation, she proceeded to Quinnipiac University to pursue Business Marketing.

Callie Bundy's height

Her constant physical activity has also helped maintain her body physique. Photo: @calliebundy (modified by author)

Callie is 172 cm tall and weighs 57 kg, and she has long blonde hair and grey eyes to match her well-toned body. She has strict eating habits.

Callie Bundy's spouse

Callie is married with two children. Her spouse's name is Salvatore Phillip Talamo, who is an architect based in Milford and a Roger William University graduate. Phillip is also a bodybuilding and fitness enthusiast.

Callie Bundy's career

Year Accomplishment Position 2011 NPC Eastern USA Championships 11th place 2012 IFBB North American Championships 6th place 2012 NPC USA Championships 8th place 2012 NPC Bev Francis Atlantic States 1st place 2012 NPC Jay Cutler Classic 1st place 2012 NPC Metropolitan Championships 2nd place 2012 NPC Team Universe Championships 2013 NPC Team Universe & Fitness National Championships 3rd place 2013 NPC Team Universe & Fitness National Championship 2nd place

While in college, Callie worked on perfecting her softball skills. She bagged several awards and was granted the chance to play in the NCAA Division 1 Softball.

Other accomplishments

Year Accomplishments Position 2013 NPC Junior USA Championships 1st place 2013 NPC Steve Stone Metropolitan Championships 3rd place 2014 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro 10th place 2014 IFBB Battle on the Beach Pro 4th place 2014 IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow 3rd place 2014 IFBB New York Pro 9th place 2014 IFBB PBW Tampa Pro 13th place 204 IFBB Prestige Crystal Cup 11th place 2015 IFBB New York Pro 13th place 2015 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro 13th place 2015 IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow 9th place

The details in the table are a culmination of her accomplishments as a sportsperson. After graduating, she started lifting weights and training regularly. She also started participating in two-piece swimming suits contests and even participated in a fashion contest.

Callie Bundy's social media

Bundy's videos have been featured on Bleacher Report and Inside the NBA. Photo: @calliebundy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is active on social media and has developed ways to turn her social media fans into clients. Callie Bundy's Twitter account has attracted more than 45,000 followers. Meanwhile, Callie Bundy's Instagram is the most lucrative. She enjoys over 346,000 followers as of December 2022.

Callie Bundy's net worth

Callie has monetised her love for sports. She has workout programs for her clients to try at home or at the gym. Bundy also shares nutrition tips and grocery lists to accompany the tips. Callie Bundy's net worth is approximately $300,000.

Callie Bundy has tapped into the niche that is social media. Apart from leading a movement that advocates for a healthy lifestyle, she has monetised her skills through consultancy services and the TV shows she has been part of. She also earns through brand partnerships online.

