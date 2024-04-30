Female Aircraft Engineer Shows What She Does in a Day, SA Impressed: "Much Respect for Your Brains"
- A female aircraft engineer showing a glimpse of her busy life impressed many social media users
- In a short clip, the young lady explained what her duties entail when a flight is delayed
- The online community took to her comment section to shower her with praise and respect
A female aircraft engineer at CemAir gained much respect from social media users when she documented one of her busy days as a professional in her field.
Sharing a three-minute clip of her few hours at work, @kgothat.so took to TikTok to explain what she does when an aeroplane gets delayed.
She said in her vlog:
"When they say there is a delay in the aircraft, we are doing it to save your life... We are just trying to make sure that you arrive safely."
@kgothat.so then showed TikTokkers short clips of herself fixing parts of the aircraft - from the wheels at the bottom to the propellers on top.
Watch the video below:
Female aircraft engineer impresses TikTokkers with her skills
Users of the app headed to @kgothat.so's comment section to share their admiration and amazement.
A surprised and grateful @neo_lempe wrote:
"Bathong, your job is exciting, shame. Thanks for keeping us safe."
Including a starstruck emoji in her response, @mrs_amo_mtsweni said:
"I love seeing women in the aircraft engineering space."
Giving the aircraft engineer her props, @hunadi.mashweni shared:
"Much respect for your brains, my sister. To think of all the tests you went through to seeing you fix this aeroplane."
@tawandaapswcaie jokingly commented:
"If they show us engineers before we fly, I will definitely ask for our refunds."
@sacomment_section asked the stunner which subjects she took at school. @kgothat.so explained:
"So in Grade 12 you need maths and physics. You don’t go to university, you go to a flight school at an airport."
Female engineer inspires South Africans
