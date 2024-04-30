A female aircraft engineer showing a glimpse of her busy life impressed many social media users

In a short clip, the young lady explained what her duties entail when a flight is delayed

The online community took to her comment section to shower her with praise and respect

A female aircraft engineer inspired many people by sharing a snippet of her busy day. Images: @kgothat.so

A female aircraft engineer at CemAir gained much respect from social media users when she documented one of her busy days as a professional in her field.

Sharing a three-minute clip of her few hours at work, @kgothat.so took to TikTok to explain what she does when an aeroplane gets delayed.

She said in her vlog:

"When they say there is a delay in the aircraft, we are doing it to save your life... We are just trying to make sure that you arrive safely."

@kgothat.so then showed TikTokkers short clips of herself fixing parts of the aircraft - from the wheels at the bottom to the propellers on top.

Watch the video below:

Female aircraft engineer impresses TikTokkers with her skills

Users of the app headed to @kgothat.so's comment section to share their admiration and amazement.

A surprised and grateful @neo_lempe wrote:

"Bathong, your job is exciting, shame. Thanks for keeping us safe."

Including a starstruck emoji in her response, @mrs_amo_mtsweni said:

"I love seeing women in the aircraft engineering space."

Giving the aircraft engineer her props, @hunadi.mashweni shared:

"Much respect for your brains, my sister. To think of all the tests you went through to seeing you fix this aeroplane."

@tawandaapswcaie jokingly commented:

"If they show us engineers before we fly, I will definitely ask for our refunds."

@sacomment_section asked the stunner which subjects she took at school. @kgothat.so explained:

"So in Grade 12 you need maths and physics. You don’t go to university, you go to a flight school at an airport."

Female engineer inspires South Africans

In March, Briefly News reported that a female engineer took to social media to showcase her construction site.

The TikTok footage posted by @chabekgalalelo shows the young lady getting out of her smart car. As the video progresses, the woman walks towards her construction site, blowing kisses towards her hard work.

