FlyCemAir has finally sent out a statement addressing the viral incident involving Shamiso and the cabin crew

The South African Police Services officials had to be involved, and they proceeded to kick out the TV presenter from the flight

The airline claimed that the flight was delayed by 90 minutes as a result of the drama which ensued

FlyCemAir has issued a statement telling their side of the story in the fight between TV presenter Shamiso and the cabin crew.

FlyCemAir is adamant that TV Presenter Shamiso was in the wrong. Image: @shamiso

Airline points fingers at Shamiso

FlyCemAir has, in their statement, accused Shamiso of being unruly and abusive towards the cabin crew. They addressed the viral incident which occurred on Sunday, 17 March involving the TV presenter.

This occurred on flight 5Z 0329 from Durban to Johannesburg, where the airline claimed that they were delayed by 90 minutes because of the incident. The airline claimed Shamiso arrived late and was rude to the cabin crew.

“When the cabin crew member determined that she was unable to reason with the passenger, she informed the captain. The captain shut down the already running engines and attempted to persuade the passenger to comply with the safety regulations onboard the aircraft."

Shamiso thrown out airline by SAPS

The South African Police Services officials had to be involved after the captain failed to contain the situation.

“When the captain could not reason with the passenger either, the matter was handed over to the South African Police Service and the passenger was removed from the aircraft.

“Whilst under police escort from the aircraft the passenger freed herself and attempted to gain access to the aircraft flight deck. This is a serious offence.”

SA angered by the statement

Despite efforts to clear their name, FlyCemAir has gained yet another bad reputation, and people are still adamant on boycotting them.

@dramadelinquent:

"This seems like a huge lie."

@mashoto_:

"Let’s continue to report them on hello peeter guys."

@AndyChocol8:

"This is not how you write a PRESS/MEDIA RELEASE. Very UNPROFESSIONAL!"

@Puseletso17:

"There is a video and eye witnesses that contradicts this. This statements on its own says a lot about your integrity as an organisation and how little you think of your clients."

