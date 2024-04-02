Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called the airstrike on WCK workers in Gaza a "tragic" incident

Netanyahu vowed to launch an inquiry into the attack that claimed the lives of seven aid workers

The Israeli military expressed sorrow over the incident, that sparked widespread condemnation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. Image: Abir Sultan

Source: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep regret over the airstrike that claimed the lives of World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers in Gaza.

Israel saddened by deadly airstrike

Netanyahu said the incident was unintended, and acknowledged the sorrow it has brought. He pledged to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident to help prevent such tragedies in the future, reported SABCNews.

The Israeli military echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, and conveyed sincere regret over the unfortunate incident.

The airstrike drew widespread condemnation and heightened calls for urgent humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire situation in Gaza.

International victims of airstrike

According to The Guardian, the casualties were citizens from Australia, Britain, Poland, as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

Thembani Tyron Maluleke said:

"That was his plan."

Paballo Pablo Ndleleni mentioned:

"When you drop bombs you intend to kill. You know the innocent will be affected too."

Franck Fanfan Tshileu stated"

"And Israël will still get away with this. Meanwhile, this is a pure example of terrorism."

Mairosi Chamakuvangu stated:

"Israel has gone too far now. Everyone has to turn against them. What kind of nonsense is this?"

Paul Ette Yusef added:

"The deaths of civilians are an unfortunate consequence of war. Too bad Hamas rejected the latest ceasefire offer."

Black-Swart Malumez wrote:

"That's what he does killing innocent people."

Hanoch Maskalchi commented:

"Hamas has to do the right thing to do and it is to surrender and release the hostages they are keeping against the ICJ ruling."

Ramaphosa beams with pride over ICJ case victory

In another article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed pride in South Africa's legal team for their presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Pretoria wanted to halt the genocide against the Palestinian people by the Israeli government. Ramaphosa emphasised that the nation's stance is rooted in principles and a dedicated commitment to the Palestinian liberation cause.

Source: Briefly News