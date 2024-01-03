South Africa offers heartfelt condolences to Japan following a series of lethal earthquakes along its West Coast

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has conveyed solidarity, expressing South Africa's prayers for the Japanese government and people

The earthquake, measuring 7.6 in magnitude, has led to a considerable loss of life and numerous severe injuries

Japan's earthquake wreaks havoc, making it difficult for rescue personnel to continue with their search as many are missing. Image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

South Africa extends condolences to Japan in the wake of a series of deadly earthquakes along the West Coast. The 7.6 magnitude quake has resulted in significant loss of life and numerous severe injuries.

According to SABC News, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor expressed solidarity, stating that the prayers of South Africa are with the Japanese government and people, especially the grieving families who have lost their loved ones. Pandor also commended the relentless efforts of rescue and emergency personnel engaged in the ongoing rescue operations.

Rescue operations are facing challenges with damaged roads and infrastructure and the remote locations of the hardest-hit areas making it difficult to determine the full extent of damage and casualties two days after the quake.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has directed the government to guarantee that survivors receive essential amenities such as electricity and water. International aid organisations are dispatching members from around the world to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

"Utilise all available resources to save as many individuals as you can, recognising that time is of the essence in this critical mission."

What Japan has earned from a century of earthquakes

According to BBC News, in 1923, the city was levelled, claiming 140,000 lives. In 2011, massive skyscrapers swayed and windows shattered, yet no significant buildings collapsed.

It's challenging that any other country could have endured the 1 January 2024 quake without suffering much greater damage.

