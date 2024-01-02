Four people were murdered in cold blood in Soshanguve, Pretoria

Although police do not know what happened or how it happened, there are allegations that they were gunned down by men armed with rifles

South Africans were horrified and called for stricter actions to be taken against criminals

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans cannot take the deaths after 4 people died in Soshanguve. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter and Alvarez/Getty Images

A fatal shooting in Soshanguve left four dead and their bodies lying on the floor. The mass shooting shocked South Africans as many battled to figure out what happened.

4 shot dead in Soshanguve

According to SABC News, police responded to calls from the community after a shootout took place in an area called Jukulyn. When the police arrived, they found the victims on the floor. X, formerly Twitter account @sa_crime, alleged that one of the victims was a police officer. It is also alleged that the four were siblings. Gunmen wearing black bulletproof vests allegedly carried rifles and opened fire on them, leaving them in a pool of blood. View the tweet here.

Mzansi was horrified by the deaths

Netizens were horrified by the massacres and feared for their safety.

The 8th Wonder said:

“Bheki Cele needs to, once in a while, just round-search Spshanguve for a good 72 hours. The search must be from house to house and corner to corner the entire weekend from 22:00 on Friday to 22:00 on Sunday.”

EliasMkgotse remarked:

“If the cop was working at OR Tambo Airport, I can tell it was drug-related. Either he was part of the syndicate or denying access.”

Sphelele remarked:

“There is something that needs to be done on a serious note. We have lost so many lives. Enough is enough! Maybe the death penalty could help. Just thinking.”

L shared her experience:

“My comment might be irrelevant, but this morning when I was walking in my hood, I saw blood drips 2 blocks and wondered what happened.”

William Pihlapihla Lerumo pointed out:

“The death sentence can be implemented, but only if police officers stop their involvement in crime and start working seriously to help themselves and the public.”

Pasadena chap commented:

“Maybe the time has come to review punishment or sentences we give these people as and when they are caught. The current ones don’t seem to work.”

Mpumalanga man killed in broad daylight in viral video

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a man from Mpumalanga was shot and killed in full view of the public.

A video of the horrific incident went viral, and it showed the horrible deed. In the clip, a man carrying a gun walks up to the victim, who is pouring petrol at a petrol station. The gunman fires one shot, and the man falls. The man then fires several more shots into the body, picks up the shell casings and walks away.

