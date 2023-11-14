A man in Ermelo in Mpumalanga was gunned down at a petrol station

The incident was caught on camera, and it shows how the suspect shot the victim several times while people around the victim escaped the scene

Netizens were shaken by the violent nature of the crime and even more so by the witnesses who walked away

A man who murdered his victim at a petrol station left netizens reeling. Images: Tetra Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africans were horrified after a man in Mpumalanga was brutally shot and killed on camera by an unknown assailant. The police launched a search for the suspect, and netizens shuddered at how casual the man looked as he took another life.

Man's shooting caught on camera

According to SowetanLIVE, the incident happened in Ermelo at a filling station. The victim, Smangaliso Innocent Nkosi, was at the station with two friends when the man approached him. The man pulled out a gun and shot Nkosi at point-blank range. Nkosi fell, and the assailant shot him three more times while he was lying on the ground.

He then picked up the shell casings, put them in his pocket and walked away. Bystanders slowly evacuated the area as soon as he started shooting. Cops pleaded with the public to come forward with any information as a case of murder is being investigated. View the video here.

Murder renders netizens speechless

Netizens commenting on the video were horrified by the brutality of the shooting.

Marcia Thejane asked:

“Yho, he kept on going back. Is it that easy to take someone’s life?”

Tk Nala wrote:

“I wonder how people sleep at night knowing they have taken the life of another human being.”

Naseeruddin Jappie was shocked.

“What gets me is how calmly the other guys just look at their friend being murdered. Some of them directly saw the perpetrator running towards the victim but didn’t do anything to warn him.”

Mac exclaimed:

“Very brazen, arrogant enough to take his time and pick up spent cartridges.”

Argue with your ancestors wrote:

“The way people are relaxed is a true reflection of a dead society.”

Mudhara weKanzuru exclaimed:

“The killer is so relaxed and seems not to fear anything. He walks like he is in his garden. No rush to leave the crime scene.”

