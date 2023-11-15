A hijacking that took place at a tollgate stunned the nation to the core

In a video posted on Instagram, two men jump out of a Golf GTI and attempt to hijack a Toyota Fortuner behind them

Netizens are scared that crime in the country is spiralling out of control and feared for the worst

A video of a hijacking is going viral on Instagram and it highlights how hijackings are becoming a severe problem in Mzansi. The clip shows the suspects attempting a hijacking while at a toll gate and it left South Africans worried about how safe the country is.

Hijacking at tollgate recorded on video

@kunenemfa posted the reel on their Instagram page. In the video, a VW Golf stops after paying its toll fee and two people jump out. They immediately rush to the Toyota Fortuner behind them and attempt to hijack the car. One enters the vehicle and a few moments later, the car drives off. It's not certain whether the hijacking was successful. Watch the reel here.

Netizens worried about crime in SA

South Africans were concerned about how Toyota Fortuners are being stolen and fear the worst in Mzansi.

Milesthekasanova asked:

“Aren’t there supposed to be police or Hawks at toll gates in case you go through this?”

thabang.Mafa added:

“The driver did what was best under the circumstances. The moment they see the car move, they start shooting. Now you have lost a car, that will be replaced a week later. Life cannot be replaced by insurance.”

Mudadimelisa pointedo out:

“South Africa has got to be the most dangerous country in Africa. People are getting killed like chickens there.”

Businsky19 sadly said:

“The new South Africa. Greedy carless criminals are running the country.”

Th_zenge exclaimed:

“This is now getting out of hand. This country must bring back normalcy and root out these rogue elements once and for all.”

Rowenavandiemen shared her experience.

“This makes me sick to the core. My cousin was also a victim of an attempted hijack yesterday. These criminals think they can do whatever because we have criminals stealing from people and running the country.”

Old couple foils hijacking attempt

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an elderly couple foiled an attempted hijacking with quick thinking.

A TikTok video of the incident went viral. The couple packed their bags into the car's boot in the clip. A young man appears and attempts to hijack the vehicle. The driver's quick thinking saw him throw the key onto the roof, leaving the would-be hijacker no choice but to flee the scene.

