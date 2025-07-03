South African Amapiano star Tyler ICU stunned many netizens as he showed off his cannabis "stash"

The Mnike hitmaker posted a video of himself holding a bag almost full of cannabis, which quickly went viral on social media

Many of his fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the video that Tyler ICU shared

Tyler ICU showed off his cannabis "stash." Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, the South African Amapiano DJ and music producer, Tyler ICU, left many netizens shook with his latest video.

Recently, the Mnike hitmaker showed off his almost full bag of cannabis "Stash" on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, which then quickly circulated on social media.

The star who cancelled his much-awaited Lebanon show, which was scheduled for 20 June 2025, wrote: "Somewhere in the clouds," as the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

TheBuzzLifeNews also reposted the music producer's video on their X (formerly Twitter) page and captioned it:

"Award-winning DJ Tyler ICU shows off his "stash." Tyler ICU, real name Austin Khulani Baloyi (36), shares a video of what appears to be weed."

Disclaimer: While many were questioning if it is legal to have cannabis in your possession, SA Cannabis laws prescribe 100 grams of dried cannabis or cannabis equivalent in a public space for private possession and 600 grams of dried cannabis or cannabis equivalent per adult in a private place.

Fans react to Tyler ICU's stash

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Amapiano star's cannabis stash after he flaunted it on social media. Here's what they had to say:

sithole8937 wrote:

"Yoh, so much weed, bro."

dollar_golide said:

"This guy is prepared for winter jealous down."

ibhacabeats responded:

"Oh, if I get this plug of yours, sir, I'd be grateful."

xolani_teyise replied:

"After watching this video, I feel like I am part of a CIA investigation for a drug Cartel."

agape_royalty_mitchell commented:

"Yoooh, you are so high, lol, let the herbs burn, puff and pass."

Netizens reacted to Tyler ICU's "Stash." Image: @tylericu

Mnike rises to global success

As Briefly News reports about Tyler ICU's cannabis stash, the Amapiano star's hit song Mnike has made a huge impact locally and around the world. There was a viral TikTok dance challenge to the hit song. Mnike reached new heights when Rihanna named the song as her favourite of the year in 2023.

Mnike earned the Most Streamed Song of the Year award at the SAMAs in 2024. The Tyler ICU hit was also nominated for Record of the Year at the SAMAs, but Paris by Mthandeni SK won. A Belgian soccer team also danced to Tyler ICU's hit. The team's dance moves and knowledge of a South African song left Mzansi peeps oozing with pride.

SA reacts to Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU's engagement

In more Tyler ICU updates, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress Lorraine Moropa is set to marry the Amapiano DJ. The popular couple, who recently had social media buzzing with their stunning photos, took their fans by surprise when they announced their engagement during a romantic getaway in Zanzibar.

Moropa also recently penned a sweet birthday message to her fiancé on Monday, 6 January 2025. The Queen actress announced on her TikTok account on Friday, 10 January, that she and the music producer are engaged to be married.

