Belgian soccer players showed off dance moves to a popular amapiano track, 'Jealousy', moving in synch with the beat and creating a fun, high-energy vibe

The team's video was taken after a match while still in the locker room, showing joy among the players, a scene that got many on TikTok assuming they had won

The clip went viral as it sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with many South African fans praising the team’s groove and extending an invitation to Mzansi

A video of the Belgium soccer team Standard Liège showing off their dance moves to Tyler ICU's hit song left viewers entertained. Image: standard_rscl

South African amapiano music has taken the world by storm, influencing artists and fans alike across the globe. One of the standout stars in this genre is Tyler ICU, whose hit songs like Mnike earned him love from global artists such as Chris Brown and Rihanna. The rise of amapiano continues to create waves, and now, even international soccer teams are catching the vibe.

A Belgian soccer team, Standard Liège, shared a video of their players dancing to 'Jealousy' by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU, on their TikTok handle @standard_rscl, were the players displayed impressive dance moves, getting many online users excited.

The team show off their moves

The clip starts with the players vibing to the hit song in a busy change room, still in their field attire. In what looks like a victory celebration, one player leads the group while others. while adding their unique touch, seated. The players move in sync with the music, performing the song's dance moves perfectly, as if they had created the choreography themselves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the Belgian team

The clip went viral, racking 7.6M views and leaving, especially from South Africa, completely enchanted by the team's energetic performance. Many social media users expressed how cute the team members' dance moves were and playfully invited them to Mzansi to experience the culture.

Fans from other countries also joined in, agreeing that amapiano music was taking over the world, with its unique rhythms and groove finding fans beyond Africa.

Players of a Belgium soccer team received invitations to visit Mzansi after showing off their cool dance moves. Image: @standard_rscl

User @mhlekazi asked:

"What if South Africa is heaven?"

User @Jongi added:

"South Africa is running the entire world. Watch West Ham on their TikTok account 🤣🤣."

User @vincemogale said:

"I honestly don’t understand why TikTok is not paying South Africans content creators….SA is literally carrying this App.

User @johnnykomane shared:

"Come to South Africa 🇿🇦 you belong here please."

User @Genesis added:

"Amapiano to the world."

User @Fortunate_Fella said:

"As an American, I have to salute South Africa for #Amapiano, its music that just brings vibes all around. I miss SA 🇿🇦 what a beautiful place."

