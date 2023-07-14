Amapiano hit Mnike has received top honour on local and international charts

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, DJ Tyler ICU caught strays for the ownership of the song

Fans of the song take all credit from the singer and crown the producers, who claim they have not received royalties

Tyler ICU's banger, Mnike, has reached impressive numbers in the country and abroad. However, the hit has been surrounded by negative publicity.

Tyler ICU, featuring Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA, is celebrating the success of ‘Mnike’. Images: @ceeka_rsa, @tyericu, @theofficialnandipha808

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU sends a shout-out to fellow Mnike hitmakers

Tyler posted a chart report for the Platinum single, showing the numbers the song reached in international countries and on different music and social platforms.

He tagged fellow hitmakers: Tumelo ZA, Tyrone Dee, Ceeka Rsa, Nandipha808 and DJ Maphorisa on the post captioning the proud moment:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Mnike to the world. This is going to be a very hot summer."

Tyler's fans congratulated the musician saying:

@dj_mailon_official praised:

"To the world Bruhhh! Indeed, God did."

@hotty_thecreator said:

"You deserve it bro."

@vyno_miller congratulated the star:

"Yoh huge story."

Instagram users move credit from Tyler ICU

Meanwhile, rumours that producers Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA have not received any payment from the proceeds of the song, The South African reported:

“We tried reaching out to Tyler ICU, but he mized us. He was too busy for us."

“He continuously mized us, then when he finally reached out to us, he wanted to release more of our music, instead of attending to the ones already out”.

Netizens remembered the payment rumour and posted these comments on their chart-topper post:

@fourevafresh asked Nandipha808:

"Did you guys sort out the dispute?"

@flowv_versatile had another question:

"So you not fighting anymore?"

@presence_oteng congratulated the producer:

"Huge guys congratulations, well deserved Ceeka."

The South African, adds that the duo says they did not have any contract or agreement with Tyler for the production of the song, hoping that he was going to pay his dues.

Tyler responded on socials:

"I wouldn’t promote or push a song that’s not mine or not involved just saying, for future reference."

TikTok violinist adds a classical twist to Mnike

In another Amapiano report by Briefly News, a violinist shared his rendition of the hit song on TikTok.

User @demaviolinist broke the internet with his interpretation of the piece netizens titled Amaviolin:

His video was an instant hit on social media, with users qualifying the song to be featured on the Netflix series, Bridgerton.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News