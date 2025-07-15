South Africans were alarmed after Lieutenant General Nhlamhla Mkhwanazi exposed news of a crime syndicate

The people of Mzansi wondered where President Cyril Ramaphosa stood after the allegations were made

The South African youth have started to look into the justice system and what it would mean for the average person if the said syndicate were real

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi caused major disarray in the country when he revealed the dark side of the justice system.

The Police Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal shared that the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, was protecting many powerful people, including politicians. South Africans were stunned by the news and started to question President Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement.

Ramaphosa promised to address the nation last Sunday, which he did. He gave Mchunu special leave, which underwhelmed many people. The youth of South Africa have repeatedly expressed disappointment with the leader lately.

SA youth explain how crime syndicate will affect people

After President Ramaphosa’s speech on Sunday evening regarding the alleged crime syndicate in South Africa, the youth started to consider the fact that it was real. They considered all the ways the average person could be affected.

A lady on TikTok, Roman Bota, led the conversation and made an example about how the police are in cahoots with the gangsters from the Cape Flats:

“General Mkhwanazi confirmed to us what we all knew for quite some time now. The rot goes all the way to the top.”

The young lady took note of all the evidence brought forward by General Mkhwanazi that included WhatsApp messages, tender trails, the removal of dockets and cellphone data linking criminal businessmen to massive police contact for political interference.

Bota made South Africans aware that investigations could be stopped with a phone call, and police could be used to protect criminals:

“People outside of SAPS are getting access to classified information, and the justice system becomes something that people can buy their way out of or weaponise against other people.”

The youth pointed out that the collapsing justice system would promote more violence and fewer consequences, political deaths, human trafficking and other crimes that will continue unchecked because the people who are meant to investigate them are either silenced or removed:

“The rich can afford security. Our communities are stuck with what’s left: an underfunded, under-resourced, and overstretched police force.”

Bota also highlighted that the alleged crime syndicate could cause the loss of political agency because voters will no longer have a fair chance to elect democratically, as those in power will control the process:

“The entire democratic process has been compromised.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by the thought of a crime syndicate in Mzansi

Social media users reflected on how the alleged crime syndicate could affect them:

@Jay commented:

“I am so surprised that the Whites, Black communities are shocked, while we Coloureds knew and have been saying this for the longest time.”

@Sage of six paths🇵🇸🍉🇨🇩 shared:

“The problem is, even if they remove the current suspects, they will be replaced by other criminals. We need to change from the top, I mean from cupcake to the bottom.”

@🎹airforce1🇿🇦 wrote:

“I wish the FBI or CSI could investigate the police force because everyone is corrupt.”

@Terrence24 explained:

“Ramaphosa should just step down and focus on his businesses because he failed in being a leader, then General Lt.Mokwanazi, with other people like him, to take over the presidency by force as Ibrahim did in Burkina Faso.”

