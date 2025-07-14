South African singer Ringo Madlingozi has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Sunday, 13 July 2025

The singer gave harsh criticism of the President, saying he must step down as he disagreed with his decisions

Madlingozi is a former Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament, who has since resigned to focus on his music

Ringo Madlingozi addresses President Ramaphosa

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (MP) Ringo Madlingozi is not a fan of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the family meeting. In fact, the iconic musician expressed his views in scathing X posts, calling for him to step down.

On Sunday, 13 July 2025, President Ramaphosa addressed KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. The top cop accused the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, of corruption, and mentioned more politicians as well.

Ringo Madlingozi went to X (Twitter) to lash out at Ramaphosa for taking almost one week to come up with some form of disciplinary action.

"It took Cyril Ramaphosa the whole damn week to respond with nothing while SA is burning," the singer said.

The Ndiyagodola hitmaker criticised Ramaphosa's implementation of the National Commission of Enquiry, saying it is a waste of time. He fears for the state of the country and its people.

"Cyril must go and burn with his judicial commission. It’s a waste of time while SA will be burning, and the corrupt and dangerous individuals will be ruining our country to the core."

Ringo issues more scathing remarks

Madlingozi seemingly tipped his hat at Mkhwanazi, saying he did a good job by exposing the alleged corruption happening at the hands of those meant to lead the nation.

"We will not forget what General Mkhwanazi told the country about the sinister individuals ruining our country. However long you subject us, Mr President, Mr Mkhwanazi spoke and we listened."

Addressing those who might have said some negative remarks about him, Madlingozi said he loves the country and will not be subjected to silence.

"I refuse to be what you want me to be. I’m an artist. I speak the truth. I’m not afraid. Our president, in small letters, is afraid of speaking the truth. I love South Africans with all my life. He needs to go," he stated.

The star called on other people to speak up and not be quiet while the country gets thrown to the dogs.

Below are some of the X posts from the award-winning singer.

