Deli Malinga is one of the many South Africans who have joined the protest in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The former Umkhokha: The Curse star was spotted in the middle of a march, and said she stands with the provincial police commissioner

This comes after the President's national address, which received unfavorable reactions from fellow South Africans

Deli Malinga said General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi inspired her to speak against crime and corruption. Images: Instagram/ dellymalinga9, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Actress Deli Malinga has officially joined the "hands of Mkhwanazi" protest and declared her support for the provincial police commissioner.

Deli Malinga declares support for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

In the weeks following the allegations raised by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated several top guns, including politicians, police officers, and judges, he has earned many South Africans' respect.

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga is the latest celebrity to join hands with fellow South Africans in support of the provincial police commissioner for a protest now dubbed "Hands off Mkhwanazi."

Deli Malinga and fellow South Africans joined the 'Hands off Mkhwanazi' march in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Instagram/ dellymalinga9, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Like Tebogo Thobejane, Malinga praised Mkhwanazi for his bravery and for standing up against corruption.

Malinga was captured by DailySUN on 15 July 2025, in the middle of the march and encouraged fellow South Africans to join the march in support of Mkhwanazi:

"Join me in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he blew a whistle to show that, as South Africans, it's up to us to fight against crime. We are here to say, 'Enough is enough, we are with you, General.'"

Tebogo Thobejane slams Cyril Ramaphosa

The march comes on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on 13 July, which was meant to highlight Mkhwanazi's allegations.

The President established a commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations. He also placed the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, on special leave.

The President's speech has been widely criticised by South Africans, including Tebogo Thobejane, who felt he let the nation down.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's whistleblowing efforts encouraged South Africans to stand up against corruption. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The former Muvhango actress called Ramaphosa out for his apparent lack of accountability and failure to stand with victims of violence who were "failed by the system."

Her concerns stem from her ongoing battle with her former lover, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is in prison for reportedly orchestrating her attempted assassination.

DJ Warras weighs in on Mkhwanazi corruption scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Warras the Shady Lurker's reaction to the corruption allegations against General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi is reportedly facing a tender corruption scandal of nearly R7 million, with an alleged accomplice. The case is said to be gaining momentum.

However, DJ Warras said he was not surprised by the reports, and labelled them as mere "smear campaigns":

"And, like clockwork, the smear campaign begins. I personally don’t care. Mkhwanazi could have stolen 100mil - it’s fine, his command has seen the dispatching of enough criminals to hell, resulting in the saving of millions for taxpayers who don’t have to fund their stay in jail.

Warras said people should brace themselves for reports painting Mkhwanazi as corrupt:

"Now, over the next six months, we will be fed stories of how he is actually the corrupt one. And how he was part of this and that, therefore, whatever he said six months ago is now not credible. Embarrassingly predictable."

