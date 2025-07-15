Ordinary citizens, civil society and activists took to the streets of Durban for the Hands Off Mkhwanazi demonstration on Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Nota Baloyi reacted to a video from the demonstrations, summarising the national mood in a few words

Netizens expressed support for South Africans who took to the streets in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi united South Africans from all walks of life following his explosive press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025. His bold stance sparked support online, but some citizens decided to take action beyond social media.

Outspoken podcast host Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi reacted after witnessing the powerful scenes from the Hands Off Mkhwanazi demonstration on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

South Africans, calling for a safer, crime-free country, gathered in Durban on Tuesday for the Hands Off Mkhwanazi march, showing their support for the KwaZulu-Natal top cop. This came on the heels of a similar demonstration by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Monday, 14 July 2025.

Nota Baloyi weighs in on the Hands Off Mkhwanazi march in Durban

The streets of Durban were filled with civil society, activists and ordinary citizens rallying behind General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. While President Cyril Ramaphosa earned praise after setting up a judicial commission to investigate the explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s supporters made it clear that their support is more than just social media hashtags.

Taking to his verified X account on the day of the Hands Off Mkhwanazi march, Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on the vibrant scenes from the streets of Durban. Reacting to a video from the march shared by news channel eNCA on X, which featured one of the event’s organisers, Nota made a powerful observation in a few words. His response read:

“People are angry…”

See the post below:

What Mzansi is saying about the Hands Off Mkhwanazi march

In the comments under eNCA’s video, netizens showed support for the Hands Off Mkhwanazi demonstration.

Here are some of the reactions:

@simplitate1 argued:

“South Africans can tell, even without an inquiry, that Mkhwanazi is telling the truth. They see it in their lives. They see what's happening in the country. They see how the police move!! The results of this inquiry are almost irrelevant now.”

@lettymavuso57 agreed:

“Exactly, we have enough money to fight crime, secure our borders and create jobs, but the ANC is looting the state funds.”

@Teamskali1 shared:

“Strength to you, people of the truth.”

@Vhamusanda1 asked:

“They want loot again?”

@war4_code applauded:

“South African citizens and the world deserve to know the kind of leaders running the country. It’s a good thing to see the Citizens working together to reveal the truth and hold them accountable.”

