The MK Party has organised a protest march to throw their weight behind KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This was after Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations on 6 July 2025, which prompted a commission of inquiry, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced

The MK Party's Gauteng branch said the march is a build-up to an expected shutdown that will take place soon

JOHANNESBURG — Members of the MK Party in Gauteng have organised a march which is a build-up to a national shutdown in support of KwaZulu-Natal's Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. This was after Mkhwanazi made allegations against former Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu nd top cop General Shadrack Sibiya.

MK Party march for Mkhwanazi

According to SABC News, MK Party's Gauteng Spokesperson Abel Tau said that Mkhwanazi's revelations confirmed that the country was taken over by white capital and criminal elements. He said that since the African National Congress formed the Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance, the country was left on its own.

He said that the rot is in Gauteng and that the killings General Mkhwanazi mentioned happened in Gauteng. These include the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran. He said the fight must be taken to Gauteng. Tau added that the MK Party in KZN supports Mkhwanazi and the work he has been doing.

What did Mkhwanazi say?

Mkhwanazi, in his explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025, accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with the work of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal. He said Mchunu and Sibiya colluded to disband the KwaZulu-Natal political Killings Task Team in December 2024.

Mkhwanazi also said that high-ranking politicians, police officers, members of the judiciary, prosecutors, and business owners are part of a drug syndicate that operates in Gauteng and throughout the country and parts of Southern Africa.

Policing expert weighs in on Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the University of South Africa's policing expert, Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni, weighed in on the allegations Mkhwanazi made. He said that Mkhwanazi was God's grace to rescue the country.

Ngoveni pointed out that the country's worrying crime rate places every citizen at risk. He added that Mkhwanazi acted on behalf of other police officers, especially in managerial positions.

