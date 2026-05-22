WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— South African Ambassador to the United States, Roelf Meyer, officially presented his letters of credence to United States President Donald Trump on 21 May 2026.

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Roelf Meyer is in Washington. Images: @RSAinDC/ X and Rudy Sulgan/ Gettty Images

Source: UGC

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayon Monyela, shared the news on his @ClaysonMonyela X account. He shared the South African Embassy in the United States’ tweet showing Meyer sitting behind a desk, with a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa behind him and a South African flag to his right. Monyela confirmed that Meyer was accredited as the Ambassador.

Read the tweet on X here:

Roelf Meyer appointment faces opposition

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced criticism for his choice of ambassador. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rejected his appointment as politically tone-deaf and an insult to the democratic struggle. The party noted the various portfolios Meyer held as a member of the National Party during apartheid.

Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel also criticised Meyer's appointment. Kallie said on 15 April 2026, after Meyer's appointment, that he was not the ambassador South Africa needed. He berated Mayer for his membership in the African National Congress (ANC). Kriel pointed out that Meyer was willing to dramatically reposition himself to suit his personal interests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends the appointment

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa stood his ground in the face of criticism and defended Meyer’s appointment. He praised Meyer’s political leanings. He also assured South Africans that Meyer would return if he failed in his tasks.

Source: Briefly News