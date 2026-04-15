The CEO of Afriforum, Kallie Kriel, rejected the appointment of Roelf Meyer as the Ambassador to the United States

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Meyer, a former National Party MP, to replace Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled from the US

Kriel accused him of being a flip-flopper, and South Africans laughed at him

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Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Kallie Kriel is displeased with Roelf Meyer's appointment. Images: @KallieKriel/ X and Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel has slammed the appointment of former National Party MP and United Democratic Movement co-founder Roelf Meyer as the Ambassador to the United States. Meyer's appointment follows the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool from the United States in 2025.

Kriel posted on his @kalliekriel X account on 15 April 2026, less than 12 hours after Meyer's appointment was made public. According to IOL, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Meyer, a former minister, was replacing Rasool. Kriel fumed that Meyer was not the ambassador the country needed.

What did Kriel say?

Kriel said that the last thing a country needs is another African National Congress (ANC) member to be deployed as the Ambassador to the USA. He berated Meyer for changing political homes and joining the ANC despite being a former MP for the National Party, which governed South Africa since the establishment of Apartheid in 1948.

“A principled ambassador is needed who can engage with the USA competently in the interests of South Africa. His history shows that he is someone who is willing to dramatically reposition himself to suit his personal interests. His becoming a member of the ANC is a prime example. His shifting between parties and his eventual alignment with the ANC do not reflect steadfastness,” he said.

Read his tweet on X here:

South Africa's ambassadors Vs the US

Meyer's appointment followed a little over a year after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Rasool persona non grata on 14 March 2025. He accused him of hating United States President Donald Trump and being a race-baiting politician for saying Trump is leading a white supremacist movement in the USA during a webinar.

Ramaphosa appointed Mcebisi Jonas as the special envoy to the United States on 14 April. However, the United States rejected his visa application after a video of him calling Trump a racist resurfaced.

Roelf Meyer was a member of the NP. Image: Wikus De Wet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kallie Kriel roasted in the comments

Netizens weighing in on the appointment were entertained by Kriel’s reaction.

Manikivana said:

“You have been outwitted, Mr Kriel. Admit it. You tried race politics. It didn't work. You now try political party politics, and it will still not work. Do you know why? Because your whole politics is built on dishonesty.”

Duma Nana was unmoved.

“You are not the President. Therefore, you cannot speak on our behalf. You are also not an elected public representative.”

Tiffany was not intimidated by Meyer's appointment.

“Don't worry. As an NP negotiator, he was very weak against Thabo Mbeli. Never demanded. Always caving in.”

Harvest said:

“I'm surprised you didn't tag Trump and Elon. Maybe you should ask Trump not to accept his credentials?”

Phathu Maumela said:

“The president should have appointed you. The problem is you are a problem!!”

Brent Bozell III presents his credentials

In a related article, Briefly News reported that US Ambassador Brent Bozell III presented his credentials after arriving in the country in February 2026.

Bozell III was appointed the Ambassador to South Africa a year after Reuben Brigerty stepped down. He said that it was an honour of a lifetime to represent the United States.

Source: Briefly News