DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, said on 26 May 2026 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, that the province remains stable despite recent tensions involving undocumented immigrants. He spoke regarding recent anti-illegal immigration protests within the province that were organised to express ongoing frustrations with illegal foreign nationals.

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KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli addressed concerns of instability in the province. Images: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government/ Facebook and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Ntuli noted that his government has actively engaged civic structures to resolve the situation. The KZN government held a round table meeting with civic leaders, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Department of Home Affairs in February 2025. Additional meetings were convened in May and June to implement collaborative interventions. Ntuli emphasised that immigration challenges require collective action from all South Africans rather than civic organisations alone.

Ntuli warns against false reports

The Premier raised concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) generated videos circulating online. He stated that these videos depict xenophobic violence that does not exist in KZN. Ntuli clarified that legally documented foreign nationals continue to reside peacefully in the province. However, he maintained that those entering South Africa must possess legal travel documents and use official border gates.

The provincial government previously launched a campaign to curb illegal immigration. This initiative has resulted in the inspection of local factories, leading to the arrest and deportation of hundreds of undocumented individuals and the prosecution of employers violating immigration laws. Ntuli confirmed that law enforcement agencies will continue these joint operations weekly to manage provincial stability and uphold proper border control procedures.

Gareth Cliff discusses anti-illegal immigration marches

Similarly, Briefly News reported that even celebrities weighed in on the anti-illegal immigration protests rapidly spreading nationwide. Gareth Cliff plainly called the tension a ticking time bomb.

Source: Briefly News