In a video uploaded to the Truth Report YouTube account on Monday, 4 May 2026, Gareth Cliff shared his views on the growing anti-illegal immigration protests

He explained why frustration among South Africans is growing and how it’s shaping public reactions

The former 5FM presenter also shared a warning about where things could be heading if the situation is not handled carefully

Gareth Cliff explained the issues driving the anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has added his voice to the growing debate around protests against illegal immigrants in South Africa.

The issue has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with broadcasters Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leading anti-illegal immigration marches in Durban and Johannesburg. The demonstrations have divided opinion, with several celebrities either backing the protests or strongly criticising them.

Former 5FM radio host Gareth Cliff joined the conversation and shared his two cents on the marches.

Gareth Cliff discusses reasons behind anti-illegal immigration marches

In a 12-minute analysis uploaded on the Truth Report YouTube channel on Monday, 4 May 2026, Cliff unpacked what he believes is really driving the tension.

He argued that rising unemployment among South Africans is creating frustration, and when people struggle, they tend to look for someone or something to blame.

“So, there are a great many South African citizens who cannot find jobs, and this is putting pressure on those people to find a scapegoat for their own inability to find employment. If people are poor and they're desperate, they look for someone to blame. This has happened throughout history. It's happening in South Africa right now,” Cliff explained.

Cliff also pointed to the situation in townships, where some locals feel pushed out of economic spaces. He suggested that foreign nationals are often seen running small businesses and operating in key trading areas, which fuels resentment among residents who are already struggling.

“So, you have people who live in townships in South Africa who are getting increasingly frustrated that they see the shops, the major economic areas of interaction and engagement, being largely taken over by foreigners who are probably a little more desperate, probably a little more educated, probably a little more in survival mode than the people who are living there at the moment. And this is driving enormous amounts of envy, bitterness, resentment, you know, the kinds of stuff you find in any communist place in the world. But it's happening in South Africa where there are differences in language, differences in culture, differences in education,” Cliff added.

Gareth Cliff shared a warning about anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff described the situation as increasingly volatile, warning that South Africa could face serious consequences if the issue is not handled carefully.

“So, it's a ticking time bomb to use an overused metaphor, and I hope we can sort this out. Um, of course, my sympathies are with perfectly good people who are trying to pursue opportunities in South Africa, where, you know, if you work hard, there is a job for you. These guys fall outside of the law and the scope of things like minimum wage. They aren't legally protected,” Cliff said.

Cliff also explained that some citizens believe foreign nationals are competing with them not only for work, but also for access to healthcare, education and other government resources.

Watch the video below:

Gareth Cliff gives Julius Malema advice

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff advised Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ahead of his appeal to overturn his five-year prison sentence.

Malema was sentenced to five years behind bars by Magistrate Twanet Olivier,

Source: Briefly News