The government has acknowledged growing concern over illegal immigration, but warned South Africans not to take the law into their own hands

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri condemned citizens taking the law into their own hands and acts of vigilantism displayed recently

He assured South Africans that the government is taking their concerns seriously and is actively addressing the issue

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DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri (left) and March and March protesters (right). Images: @Chrispin_JPhiri/ X and ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has acknowledged rising public concern over illegal immigration, but warned citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said while the issue is serious, acts of vigilantism, such as randomly demanding documentation from people on the street, are deeply troubling and undermine the rule of law.

Government acknowledges concerns, warns against vigilantism

Speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Phiri stressed that the government recognises the scale of the challenge, as South Africa is one of the highest-receiving countries of illegal immigrants on the continent. However, he cautioned against unlawful actions by members of the public.

"What we are concerned about is people taking the law into their own hands,acts of vigilantism where individuals randomly approach others demanding documents. That is something we need to nip in the bud," he said

Phiri emphasised that the state is already taking steps to address illegal immigration through lawful channels. He pointed out that the Minister of Home Affairs announced that over 500,000 people have been deported from April 2023 to date.

"That is a significant number. It shows we have systems in place to detect and deport those who are in the country illegally,” he said.

Employment of illegal immigrants concerns

He also highlighted employment concerns, noting that companies hiring undocumented foreign nationals remain a major issue, as it not only violates labour laws but also impacts job opportunities for South Africans.

Phiri referenced President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, where plans to employ 20,000 labour inspectors were announced to clamp down on non-compliant businesses.

On the international front, Phiri said engagement with regional partners is key, especially within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which has a population of around 380 million people.

"We need to engage the Southern African community because many people from the region come through South Africa. Minister Ronald Lamola will be engaging his counterparts in the region, as well as members of the African diaspora in South Africa, on this issue, ” he said

Phiri also responded to concerns raised by the United Nations around illegal immigration and African solidarity, saying it serves as an important reminder of South Africa’s role on the continent.

Chrispin Phiri's video, where he comments on the illegal immigration issue:

Minister of Police speaks out against vigilantism

Echoing the same sentiments, the Police Ministry warned that violence would not be tolerated amid the ongoing tensions and anti-immigration protests. The ministry released a statement condemning any acts of violence after Ghana’s Foreign Ministry formally raised the issue. The matter has also sparked public debate in Ghana, where authorities have reportedly engaged South African counterparts over the safety of their citizens abroad. The police ministry further confirmed that the SAPS has been instructed to act decisively against perpetrators of xenophobic violence, looting, and intimidation.

Protest against xenophobia. Image: Mujjahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Premier comments on the illegal immigration issue

Previously, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi weighed in on illegal immigration after two anti-illegal immigration protests rocked the Gauteng province during the final week of April 2026. Members of the public marched to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on 29 April 2026 to hand over a memorandum to Lesufi about the challenges of illegal immigration in the province. He promised that action would be taken and that he would respond to their memorandum in seven days.

Source: Briefly News