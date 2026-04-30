Oscar MBO went viral after declaring his patriotism and speaking against illegal foreigners

The celebrated DJ/ producer spoke in frustration about the poor security protocols in South Africa that have led to porous borders and a perceived rise in undocumented foreign nationals moving into the country

Expressing deep concern, the Ashmed Hour star called for stricter immigration laws and better enforcement, his message resonating deeply with fellow South Africans

Oscar MBO spoke against illegal foreigners in South Africa. Image: oscar_mbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar MBO sparked a massive national conversation after a viral outburst where he took a firm stand against illegal foreigners in South Africa.

In a now-viral Facebook post on 30 April 2026, the acclaimed DJ/ producer expressed his deep-seated frustration over the country's poorly controlled borders and what he described as failing security protocols that have allowed undocumented foreign nationals to enter the country with ease.

He related his experiences while travelling, noting how long it often takes to apply for a visa, not to mention enter different countries, where he noticed that other nations are far stricter in protecting their borders than South Africa. He pointed out that many international destinations prioritise their own citizens by enforcing strict legal hurdles for visitors.

"Other countries put strict measures to govern their countries for their own people, why shouldn't we?"

The Yes God hitmaker further highlighted that it can take eight hours or more to enter Lagos, Nigeria, due to their visa system and strict security control, saying if not done right, "they deport you back to your country immediately."

Oscar MBO is calling for stricter measures to ensure that the law is upheld and national security is prioritised in South Africa. Image: oscar_mbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar emphasised that if foreign nationals choose to reside in South Africa, let it be with proper documentation and through the right channels, calling for stricter measures to ensure that the law is upheld and national security is prioritised.

"No reason why SA should house the whole world with no measures. NO!"

His post arrived on the heels of the latest March and March protests in Johannesburg on 29 April, spearheaded by leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and controversial podcaster Ngizwe Nchunu.

Ngobese-Zuma showed her support by sharing his post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Dankie wena Oscar Mbo." This endorsement instantly turned the DJ's comments into a major talking point for those calling for tighter border controls.

Read Oscar MBO's post below.

Oscar MBO spoke against South Africa's poor border control policies. Image: Oscar Mbo

Source: Facebook

Social media reacts to Oscar MBO's post

Fans erupted in cheers for Oscar MBO, claiming that he was one of the few celebrities, after late rapper AKA, to speak up against social issues.

Knick_RSA said:

"This is the first celebrity to speak out since AKA died. Very good."

km____rx encouraged:

"We need more of this!"

praisethobela wrote:

"My brother Oscar Mbo has joined the chat, South Africa for South Africans."

lepara_PTA added:

"I wish more SA celebrities could speak up like him."

tebogo5464 posted:

"We are watching celebrities keeping quiet. When their stomach starts talking, we'll also be there. Calling them out."

Fans praised Oscar MBO for addressing an issue of national importance. Image: oscar_mbo

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma makes claims about China Mall

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's explosive claims about the popular China Mall.

The controversial activist alleged that political connections were the reason that many occupants could commit crimes and get away with it.

Source: Briefly News