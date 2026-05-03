Man Shows Johannesburg’s Small Street Bustles Despite Anti-Foreigner Protests in TikTok Video
- A man took to the street following anti-foreigner marches in South Africa, and he shared his findings on whether the protests changed anything
- The man documented the scenes he observed when he visited Johannesburg's downtown area, known for small stores run by foreigners
- Footage of the state of Small Street following protests targeting immigrant shop owners went viral
A young man posted a video regarding the protests by the March & March movement, which targeted foreign nationals, urging them to leave South Africa. One of the movement's complaints was the popularity of foreign shops.
A TikTok content creator shared her unique perspective on the outrage over illegal immigrants in South Africa. He posted the video on 3 May 2026, following weeks of violent protests in April 2026 across provinces, including Gauteng.
In a video on TikTok by @ntsakelomidaka, he was walking in the streets in a downtown area, showing a bustling area with open shops and people buying goods in Small Street, an area filled with stores largely run by foreigners. The man in the video said that South Africans may be marching against foreigners, but they are still supporting their businesses. He panned the camera to demonstrate just how busy the area was. Watch the video below:
Nigerian consulate allegedly announces free flights to Nigeria amid anti-foreigner protests in South Africa
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA raves about Small Street
Many people felt the man should expand the point of his video. Some admitted that they rely on foreign shops to supply their businesses, while others raved about the lower prices. Read the comments below:
YWANI AKUPE commented:
"That's a great mindset, my brother tells them to open their eyes 👀 and see some they're still sleeping."
Sanelisiwe Nazo wrote:
"And we love them so dearly because with the no job creation by our government, we don't afford to buy from Sportscene and Total Sports, so that's where we can buy from.. Our economy is very bad."
LoVers+🇿🇦🇿🇼🇵🇹 asked:
"You are telling the truth, my brother, if they close, where are they going to buy?"
King Eb exclaimed:
"20 years ago, when locally owned shops employed locals and paid taxes, what did the government do to make sure they stayed in business ...businesses get held up every week."
Ghanaians demand deportation of undocumented South Africans at protests in their country in TikTok Video
Nicole Varflay remarked:
"Dude, I couldn't wait for these shops to open. Thank you for giving us the green light ❤️"
mohaa Adan gacal. added:
"You can't expect someone to go to Sandton mall and buy an airforce worth R2000 while at Jeppe and Small Street sells it for less than R1000.. No wonder Joburg CBD is always busy."
Andile🍁zw🍁 wrote:
"People buy with their money, no one should tell anyone what to do with their money."
geek shared:
"That's positive and insightful content bro."
Other Briefly News stories about foreigners
- A woman from Nigeria posted a video advising Nigerians who are living in another country after the reports of xenophobia tax.
- South Africans share their reactions to a video of a Nigerian man who decided to give his fellow countrymen his two cents on their presence in Mzansi.
- A South African woman gave people an honest opinion of Zimbabwe after visiting the capital city of Harare in the neighbouring country
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za