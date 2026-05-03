A man took to the street following anti-foreigner marches in South Africa, and he shared his findings on whether the protests changed anything

The man documented the scenes he observed when he visited Johannesburg's downtown area, known for small stores run by foreigners

Footage of the state of Small Street following protests targeting immigrant shop owners went viral

A young man posted a video regarding the protests by the March & March movement, which targeted foreign nationals, urging them to leave South Africa. One of the movement's complaints was the popularity of foreign shops.

A man explores foreigners' shops after anti-foreigner marches. Images: @ntsakelomidaka

Source: TikTok

A TikTok content creator shared her unique perspective on the outrage over illegal immigrants in South Africa. He posted the video on 3 May 2026, following weeks of violent protests in April 2026 across provinces, including Gauteng.

In a video on TikTok by @ntsakelomidaka, he was walking in the streets in a downtown area, showing a bustling area with open shops and people buying goods in Small Street, an area filled with stores largely run by foreigners. The man in the video said that South Africans may be marching against foreigners, but they are still supporting their businesses. He panned the camera to demonstrate just how busy the area was. Watch the video below:

SA raves about Small Street

Many people felt the man should expand the point of his video. Some admitted that they rely on foreign shops to supply their businesses, while others raved about the lower prices. Read the comments below:

Johannesburg discussed the importance of foreign shops downtown. Image: YGT Photos

Source: UGC

YWANI AKUPE commented:

"That's a great mindset, my brother tells them to open their eyes 👀 and see some they're still sleeping."

Sanelisiwe Nazo wrote:

"And we love them so dearly because with the no job creation by our government, we don't afford to buy from Sportscene and Total Sports, so that's where we can buy from.. Our economy is very bad."

LoVers+🇿🇦🇿🇼🇵🇹 asked:

"You are telling the truth, my brother, if they close, where are they going to buy?"

King Eb exclaimed:

"20 years ago, when locally owned shops employed locals and paid taxes, what did the government do to make sure they stayed in business ...businesses get held up every week."

Nicole Varflay remarked:

"Dude, I couldn't wait for these shops to open. Thank you for giving us the green light ❤️"

mohaa Adan gacal. added:

"You can't expect someone to go to Sandton mall and buy an airforce worth R2000 while at Jeppe and Small Street sells it for less than R1000.. No wonder Joburg CBD is always busy."

Andile🍁zw🍁 wrote:

"People buy with their money, no one should tell anyone what to do with their money."

geek shared:

"That's positive and insightful content bro."

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Source: Briefly News