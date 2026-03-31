A Nigerian justice advocate called out fellow nationals in South Africa, urging them to respect local customs and avoid actions that may be seen as overstepping boundaries

His comments came after backlash over a controversial coronation linked to an Igbo king, which local leaders described as disrespectful to traditional authority

Many people supported his message, saying accountability within communities is important to avoid worsening existing tensions

There’s been a lot of conversation lately around culture, respect and living in someone else’s country. One voice stepped in to address the situation directly, and his message didn’t go unnoticed.

The visual on the left captured the moment a Nigerian man was named King in the Eastern Cape. Image: @tall_ade

Source: TikTok

A justice advocate and creator @tall_ade posted a video on 21 March 2026, where a Nigerian man addressed his fellow citizens, particularly the Igbo community living in South Africa, following rising tensions linked to a controversial coronation. His message was direct, calling for respect towards the host country and its people.

He spoke about how certain actions, like using cultural titles such as Igwe and holding coronation events, can be misunderstood or seen as overstepping boundaries. According to him, South Africans are already familiar with Nigerian culture through the media, and such actions can easily create unnecessary tension.

Call for respect amid rising tensions

This comes after reports of a crowning ceremony of an Igbo king in the Eastern Cape sparked backlash from local traditional leaders. Some described the move as disrespectful and a violation of established authority, with calls for government intervention and even deportation of those involved.

The justice advocate, user @tall_ade, emphasised that Nigerians living in South Africa should be mindful of their actions, especially given the existing stereotypes and blame often directed at foreign nationals. Many viewers agreed with his stance, saying accountability within communities is necessary to maintain peace.

The visual on the right showed members of Progressive Forces of South Africa, Action SA, and other civic organisations picketing outside the Nigerian Embassy. Image: @tall_ade

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Keneilwe Maluse said:

“One question, when will we learn to love one another?”

Tknciza commented:

“Thank you, my brother, apology accepted.”

Thickmadam wrote:

“Brother, you speak well, you are really a wise man. 💯”

Njabulostunnakhal said:

“It’s my first time hearing this man making sense.”

House commented:

“Nigerians welcome to South Africa.”

Maeyo Dada wrote:

“I’m Yoruba Nigerian, and yes, we apologise for the mess for real, we don’t know what to say anymore. 🙏”

Queen Sarah said:

“I’m from Ghana, and I like the way he speaks; he respects himself and shows no arrogance. I’m very proud and may God bless and protect him.”

Linda GTI7.5 commented:

“You are a wise man!”

Nation wrote:

“With respect for each other, we really can coexist peacefully and harmoniously.”

Nathi_sishuba said:

“Words of wisdom, apology accepted bhuti.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Nigerians

Nigerians in South Africa have spoken out about their love for the country, sparking reactions amid protests over Nigerian king in East London.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) says the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in East London does not challenge local traditional leadership.

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina is being criticised by fellow Nigerians on social media after returning to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News