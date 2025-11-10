Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina is being criticised by fellow Nigerians on social media

The former Miss Nigeria was accused of "being Nigerian when it suits her," with many others labelling her a fraud who doesn't appreciate her people

This comes after Chidimma announced her return to South Africa, news that sparked widespread outrage on social media

Controversial beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was dragged on social media by fellow Nigerians weeks after she returned to South Africa.

Still celebrating her victory after being crowned Miss Universe Africa & Oceania at the Miss Universe pageant in 2024, Chidimma shared pictures on Africa Day, 25 May 2025, from a photoshoot, where she wore a breathtaking gold gown, paying homage to her Nigerian roots.

"They call me Achalugo — daughter of beauty, strength, and legacy. Today, I wear my culture like royalty. Happy Africa Day!"

Achalugo is a term of endearment used in Nigeria, also referenced in music and film, which directly translates to "beautifully decorated" or "beautiful jewel." Chidimma's caption suggested that she has received such a compliment before.

While fans on Instagram gushed over her striking beauty, the tone was different on Twitter (X) after Chidimma's parody page, chichi_vanessaa, reposted the photos on 6 November with the same caption.

A Nigerian follower, Richie_Ehdu, slammed Chidimma and accused her of being a hypocrite.

"Sweetheart, please! You’re only Nigerian when it’s convenient for you."

The poster suggests that Chidimma is selective in her acknowledgement of her Nigerian identity, only choosing to identify as Nigerian when she receives a personal benefit.

This comes a year after she withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant, where people questioned whether she was "South African enough" to represent the country globally.

She was later invited to participate in the Miss Nigeria pageant, which she won, and this led to her taking part in Miss Universe, where she also came out victorious. However, tensions rose when she failed to crown her 2025 successor, a move that was deemed "disrespectful" to her people.

While she previously vowed never to return to South Africa and instead relocate to Naija, due to safety concerns, Chidimma made an epic comeback and currently resides in Cape Town.

Other Nigerians accused her of not using her influence to help their country, prompting South Africans to gather in the comment section to share their thoughts about Chidimma.

See Chidimma Adetshina's viral pictures below.

Social media criticises Chidimma Adetshina

Fellow Nigerians called out Chidimma and accused her of being an opportunist and not using her time as Miss Universe Nigeria to make a positive change in the country.

BeSummonedLive asked:

"What work have you done when you were Miss Universe Nigeria? Have you contributed to the immense suffering of women and children there? We ran your campaign when they chased you away from Miss Universe South Africa; you were given an opportunity to change lives through your influence in Nigeria. What did you do?"

UtchayMillion wrote:

"I also expected her to be running around the social media shouting Nigeria and raising the flag."

FreeSpirit_04 added:

"I’d also feel like Richie about a person who fought for her 'right' to represent another country, only for her to be given the crown of my country. Whoever allowed that has disrespected the Nigerians and their pride as a people.

swakopmud responded:

"Finally seeing this girl for who she is."

Meanwhile, South Africans also shared their unfiltered opinions in the comment section.

Nathanxog said:

"Identity thief. Illegal immigrant. That’s what we call you."

_Tee__G asked:

"What are you afraid of in Nigeria that forces you to stay in foreign countries where you're not welcome?"

TwaRSA26 criticised Chidimma Adetshina:

"You are whatever you are in Nigeria. In South Africa, you'll always be known as a daughter of criminals!"

rhirhandzuu laughed:

"Oh, even her own people are sick of her!"

