Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina recently revealed that she was in shambles during the Miss SA pageant

Adetshina thanked her close friend and Miss SA finalist, Onalenna, who supported her during the competition

South Africans took to Adetshina's post on social media to comment on her experience

Chidimma Adetshina Opens Up About Her Miss SA Journey. Image: Getty Images

South African-born model and content creator Chidimma Adetshina recently discussed her journey as a Miss SA finalist.

Adetshina, who slammed trolls on social media, reveals that she didn't have enough clothes during the beauty pageant.

The model, who previously reflected on her South African exit, thanked Onalenna for borrowing her clothes during the Crown Chasers beauty show.

The beauty queen shared on her X account on Sunday, 2 November 2025, that she wore Onalenna's clothes during the Miss SA competition.

"When contesting for Miss SA, I was in shambles. I didn't have enough clothes to wear for the Crown Chasers show, nor could I do my own makeup. But Onalenna held my hand through it all. Most outfits I wore for the show were given to me by her, even though she was also contesting. Today I can do my makeup because of you," she wrote.

Chidimma also shares that Onalenna was always a girl's girl, and though they were both chasing the crown, Onalenna never made her feel like they were competing against each other.

Social media users respond to Chidimma's post

@Zee_Seed9 said:

"I don't know why your post keeps popping up on my timeline."

@iambanice reacted:

"Delete yourself, bitter soul. You haven’t moved on from the past. That’s why most of you still find it hard to carve a niche. You shouldn’t respond to her tweet as it’s not necessary. This is foolish at this point and very senseless. Move on."

@iambanice wrote:

"Keep the good work going, dear. Cheers to many more achievements."

@S_Sobetu replied:

"Inspiring account of love. Keep pushing and open doors for others as well, Chidimma. God bless."

@BiTy100 responded:

"Onalenna, thank you, Chichi bia biko. Why, in the name of our African ancestors, did you unfollow Ben Bruce Silverbird and not show up to crown your Igbo sister who won after you? We asked you plenty of times, as we are all shocked! Silverbird is not Igbo; they are Ijaw."

@Thankgodwarmann wrote:

"You're a grateful someone, keep it up."

@RealTrigger101 replied:

"I honestly don't know why you keep popping up on my TL. But honestly, on behalf of all South Africans..."

Chidimma Adetshina says she was in shambles during the Miss SA competition. Images: Chichi_Vanessa

