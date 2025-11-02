SA reacts to Nandi Madida's comments about the SA national anthem

Musician Nandi Madida recently responded to the old version of the South African national anthem on X

Madida shared her favourite parts of the anthem and revealed that she's saddened by the history of our country

Fans of the media personality commented on her reply on social media over the weekend

Nandi Madida comments on the original SA national anthem.

Fan-favourite media personality Nandi Madida recently commented on the old version of the South African national anthem.

The TV personality, who recently shared that she's approaching 40 years, also shared her favourite part of the anthem on social media.

Madida previously had social media buzzing when she shared a beautiful picture of herself on social media.

The media personality shared on her X account on Friday, 31 October 2025, that she'd forgotten about the old anthem.

"Wow!Thank you. I had genuinely forgotten we had this version of the national anthem. Thank you for reminding me. My favourite part was singing “Woza moya” as a young girl. This country and its people have gone through so much," said Madida.

South Africans respond to the video

@CrudPure commented:

"This is not a 'version' of our national anthem. This is the original song composed by Enoch Sontonga in 1897. It was combined with 'Die Stem van Suid-Afrika' to create the new national anthem adopted in 1994. The combination was finalized in 1997."

@GivlaGee replied:

"If You Listen to what EFF has been saying all this time, you wouldn’t have forgotten."

@Less57 reacted:

"Yhooo Nandi, we have shame, and it's sad to see our leaders in parliament, none of them actually give a d*mn. Like you, I feel extremely sorry for every one of them in those Sandton houses. God bless them."

@MamaToTheO wrote:

"Oyingcwele. This is the deep and meaningful part we have eliminated. When the Holy Spirit leaves you, you are for the dogs. Exactly what is happening in our country."

@KabeloZungu2655 said:

"The Tanzanian national anthem is a constant reminder of how our national anthem should have sounded."

@bhut__ontsundu resoonded:

"You can hear this every Sunday at any Methodist church all around the country."

@CollyBoss_01 said:

"Nandi, you are not paying attention. EFF sings this version at their events."

@ZaKes89 reacted:

"Yes, this is the one we grew up to thina ama 1k."

@nobrotherwars93 wrote:

"Ahhh Nelson Mandela. The 80 IQ communist, murderous ñ199uŕŕ that was heavily funded and pushed by Israeli Mossad. Even his rebel groups were armed by Mossad. Pretty much every major black leader is controlled by jèwź."

@LeBrown_james98 commented:

"This makes me a bit sad. South Africa has been through a lot. Really, we have a very dark past. I can’t believe that the ANC has betrayed all that. You can hear that the anthem was a song of cry."

Nandi Madida revisits the original version of the SA national anthem.

Nandi Madida celebrates 22 years in showbiz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Nandi Madida celebrated 22 years in the showbiz industry.

The star shared a message on social media reflecting on when she made her debut on TV.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Madida's career milestone.

