South African media personality Nandi Madida recently made headlines on social media

The star posted a new stunning picture of herself on X, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but gush over Madida's beauty as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Nandi Madida stunned in a new picture. Image: Unique Nicole and Rob Kim/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Talk about natural beauty! South African media personality Nandi Madida has always made headlines on social media regarding her flawless facial features, and this time around is no different.

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, the singer who previously reminded Mzansi that she is nearly 40 years old decided to post a stunning picture of herself on X (formerly Twitter) rocking braids.

This photo had many netizens gushing over her beauty, with others wondering how she keeps her skin so flawless, which makes her look way younger than her exact age.

See the picture below:

SA stunned by Nandi Madida's natural beauty

Shortly after the picture of Madida went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions as they were stunned by the star's flawless beauty. Here's what they had to say below:

@Mothusilets26 complimented:

"You're so beautiful."

@manv_sk said:

"She is beautiful as always."

@LightsStreets wrote:

"A decent self-respecting woman that ages like fine wine."



@Kamva123Kamva commented:

"Bra Zakes is one of the few men blessed in this country."

@SissyBenita replied:

"Black is superior to white. I am very happy to be now a good-behaved little girl and baby - so great that the African ladies of the family turn me strict and consequent back into babyhood."

@thatgirldolls responded:

"Zakes was first in line when wives were being created."

Nandi Madida had fans gushing over her beauty. Image: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida was born in Maphumulo and grew up in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. She attended Danville Park Girls' High School. After finishing high school, she studied law at UKZN and later at Varsity College, although she first wanted to study journalism. Madida has been involved in dance and modelling since she was a child.

At eight years old, she won the Miss Junior RSA title. After doing well in a talent search, she performed at the Gateway Mall in Umhlanga. In 2004, when she was 15, she got her first television job as the host of SABC2's pre-teen entertainment show Bling, which focused on music and movies. In 2011, Zakes Bantwini's wife released her first single, Tonight.

