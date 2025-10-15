Fans Gush Over Media Personality Nandi Madida in New Pic: “She Is Beautiful as Always”
- South African media personality Nandi Madida recently made headlines on social media
- The star posted a new stunning picture of herself on X, which quickly went viral
- Many netizens couldn't help but gush over Madida's beauty as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Talk about natural beauty! South African media personality Nandi Madida has always made headlines on social media regarding her flawless facial features, and this time around is no different.
On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, the singer who previously reminded Mzansi that she is nearly 40 years old decided to post a stunning picture of herself on X (formerly Twitter) rocking braids.
This photo had many netizens gushing over her beauty, with others wondering how she keeps her skin so flawless, which makes her look way younger than her exact age.
See the picture below:
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
SA stunned by Nandi Madida's natural beauty
Shortly after the picture of Madida went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions as they were stunned by the star's flawless beauty. Here's what they had to say below:
@Mothusilets26 complimented:
"You're so beautiful."
@manv_sk said:
"She is beautiful as always."
@LightsStreets wrote:
"A decent self-respecting woman that ages like fine wine."
@Kamva123Kamva commented:
"Bra Zakes is one of the few men blessed in this country."
@SissyBenita replied:
"Black is superior to white. I am very happy to be now a good-behaved little girl and baby - so great that the African ladies of the family turn me strict and consequent back into babyhood."
@thatgirldolls responded:
"Zakes was first in line when wives were being created."
Who is Nandi Madida
Nandi Madida was born in Maphumulo and grew up in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. She attended Danville Park Girls' High School. After finishing high school, she studied law at UKZN and later at Varsity College, although she first wanted to study journalism. Madida has been involved in dance and modelling since she was a child.
At eight years old, she won the Miss Junior RSA title. After doing well in a talent search, she performed at the Gateway Mall in Umhlanga. In 2004, when she was 15, she got her first television job as the host of SABC2's pre-teen entertainment show Bling, which focused on music and movies. In 2011, Zakes Bantwini's wife released her first single, Tonight.
3 other Briefly News stories about Nandi Madida
- Briefly News previously reported in October 2025, the Gangster Love hitmaker made headlines on social media after a picture of her Spring Fiesta Festival outfit went viral; however, it failed to impress many netizens.
- Zakes Bantwini's wife had many fans in awe as she posted a throwback video of herself back when she made her debut as a TV presenter in 2004 on social media.
- In May 2025, Gail Mabalane and Nandi Madida are getting the praise they deserve. The South African actresses were given their flowers for being unproblematic celebrities.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za