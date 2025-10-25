Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared an old picture of herself, confidently flaunting her snatched body

The controversial podcaster lamented her younger days when she used to have a flat stomach

South African men flooded her comment section, fawning over Ntsiki's throwback picture, while others affirmed that she still looks great

Podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai posted a throwback picture of herself.

Source: Twitter

South African podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai went down memory lane and unearthed an old picture of herself.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page on Friday, 24 October 2025, the Moya Podcast host posted her photo, posing on a beach and wearing a bathing suit.

Ntsiki lamented her youthfulness, slimmer frame and flat stomach, which showed on the sides of her black cut-out swimsuit.

"When I was young, with a flat stomach."

Ntsiki Mazwai posted a picture of her younger self, looking back to when she had a slimmer physique.

Source: Twitter

While she did not share when the picture was taken, it's important to note that she turned 45 years old on 3 September.

And despite her advanced age and many controversies in her name, many fans in the comment section agreed that she looked as though she had not aged a day since the photo was captured.

See Ntsiki Mazwai's picture below.

Ntsiki Mazwai's picture gets Mzansi talking

South African men raved over the younger Ntsiki in the comment section while affirming the older one's ageless beauty. Read some of their comments below.

KnitLok fawned over Ntsiki Mazwai:

"You have always been beautiful."

MihlaliNtanta1 said:

"You still look young; you don't look older. I see no difference; you just matured, just a different period."

KoenaMo77696973 responded:

"Hayi! Guys, this lady has all the qualities a man needs in a woman. Well, at least to some of us, she's well-shaped, with the perfect skin tone, and she is authentic and intelligent. maMiya yoh!!!"

Ntombi4Bongiwe raved:

"The body has always been tea, and that face card has never declined."

VuyoNgcobo19 professed:

"Oh, Ntsiki Mazwai, I love you even with the belly you have now."

Male supporters raved over Ntsiki Mazwai's stunning throwback photo.

Source: Twitter

McPaulGP wrote:

"Listen, we have to accept that we grow and there will be changes. What do you do to embrace those changes?"

Cde_Tongogara declared:

"@ntsikimazwai is the most naturally beautiful woman."

MartinVace51023 said:

"I love and appreciate you even more than ever, sisi. You've always been beautiful and special to me."

LotozLoti added:

"You see, when it comes to you, you're a true definition of African beauty. Less plastering on your face and no artificial hair. Stay real forever."

MumuMoyo20491 responded:

"Remember that your teeth, especially their shape, are very beautiful. Oh, yes! You were extra beautiful at that young age, and still today, you are."

