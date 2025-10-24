Tebogo Thobejane had social media buzzing to no end after flaunting her famous curves

The actress showed off her cute gym outfit and toned physique, and online users had plenty to say about her hourglass figure

People were quick to speculate about Thobejane having undergone surgery to achieve her body, claiming it was not built in the gym

Briefly News reached out to a trusted fitness expert to learn more about Tebogo's routine

South African actress Tebogo Thobejane is once again trending on social media, and this time, it's her curves that have people talking.

The former Muvhango actress, who played Belinda in the now-defunct soapie, flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a new photo bump on Instagram.

Taking to her timeline on 23 October 2025, Thobejane showed her followers how she maintains her sculpted physique by sharing several photos at the gym in a cute workout set, posing on a flat bench.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer Mothusi Maepa shared with Briefly News the many functions of the bench, which include chest workouts, push-ups, tricep dips, and more.

In her caption, she encouraged her followers to invest in their "hot bodies" with the words:

"A hot body can do more than turn heads—it moves with purpose. Work out, glow up, and mind your business."

With her former boyfriend, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, still in custody for her attempted murder, Tebogo has been able to rebuild her life and move on.

However, she remains vulnerable to online criticism, and many people have had plenty to say about the actress's figure.

See Tebogo Thobejane's pictures below.

South Africans argue over Tebogo Thobejane's body

Online users roasted Tebogo for allegedly misleading her supporters with gym content, despite having undergone surgery.

s_indy88 was not convinced:

"It's so clear that you don't work out."

GokuKnocks said:

"The tattoo on her waist is a clear sign of surgery. A lot of BBL bandits get that tattoo to cover up the surgery scars from the many procedures."

ofcitsjimmy argued:

"BBL bandits are always in the gym as if that will convince us they worked for that body."

GobetseN wrote:

"I don't like it when they go through plastic surgery, they then take pictures/videos next to gym equipment."

malcolmtabs015 added:

"When something is yours, we can tell. Whether it's a car, a phone or whatever, but when it does not belong to you, it's visible."

Athi1942 argued:

"These women are getting BBLs, they are going through blades to get those bodies, and after that, they go market them at the gym. It's very misleading for people who don't know them, especially young women."

Qlyv_Mydear was concerned:

"The mid-section always looks like it’s about to decompose. I don’t like what these doctors are doing, man."

neob_mahlangu trolled:

"You bought that."

Nadia Nakai opens up about surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai sharing her experiences after undergoing surgery.

The Naaa Meaan rapper spoke about her decision to undergo plastic surgery on her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga, to achieve her ideal body. Her online supporters were impressed and admired her honesty.

