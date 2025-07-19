The cast of SABC2's popular soapie Muvhango recently took to the show's social media to bid farewell to the show

The show shared behind-the-scenes videos of the actors shooting their final scenes of the soapie in Limpopo

Fans of the long-running show took to the show's social media post to say goodbye to the actors of the show

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Muvhango' cast and crew wrap up filming in Venda. Images: MuvhangoSA

Source: UGC

Muvhango actors recently said goodbye to the long-running Tshivenda soapie, which has been replaced with Pimville Queens after nearly 30 years on television.

The cast and crew who are currently filming their final scenes in Venda took to social media this week to bid farewell to the soapie.

The SABC2 soapie shared a video of the actors bidding farewell to the show on its Instagram account on Thursday, 17 July.

"As they say their final goodbyes, the royal sons reflect on the incredible journey they’ve shared and the unwavering support from all of you. This is how they felt shooting their very last scene ever on Muvhango," the soapie captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Talented actor Wavhudi Lidzengu, who joined the soapie at 17 years as Azwindini's son, Vutshilo Mukwevho, says on the video:

“I am really emotional since it’s the last day. I’m going to miss everybody, including all the departments."

South Africans bid farewell to the show

klsnmdzandile4920 said:

"All the best to the royal sons. You portrayed a wonderful, real royal family that embraced Venda culture beautifully. Everything you did to entertain us will open the doors for you. May God lead you into greener pastures."

starsamangoyi wrote:

"Good luck, guys, we will miss you."

sizie_2 replied:

"I’m so hurt. We will miss you guys."

@Sir_Boh said:

"I hope one day Uzalo and Generations will be cancelled."

@sebulelon responded:

"Good riddance, it's long overdue. It has long run its course."

@SiweM_ said:

"Oh, SABC 2 may get 30 minutes of my time on weekdays again since they cancelled 7de Laan."

@KhotsoNqokwane replied:

"They don't watch it, then cry wolf when it gets cancelled."

@Kuhleslinde said:

"Ever since they fired all theVenda grannies, it's not doing well."

@BuhleSihlali wrote:

"Muvhango has 9 lives, kunini beyi cancella?" (How long has it been getting cancelled?)

@PreciousShange said:

"This is long overdue. The new storylines didn't make sense, the new actors struggled to act, and it's time to wrap it up! But replacing Muvhango with a Kagiso Modupe production is not the answer after all, he will be producing a telenovela with no actors because he doesn't pay actors."

‘Muvhango’ actors are emotional about the soapie ending. Image: MuvhangoSA

Source: Instagram

Legendary actress Elsie Rasalanavho returns to Muvhango as Vho-Mukondeleni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that popular Muvhango character Vho-Mukondeleni will be returning to the SABC 2 soapie after exiting the show in May 2022.

Vho-Mukondeleni, played by Elsie Rasalanavho, got written out of the show when she suffered brain damage.

Fans of the Tshivenda soapie took to social media this week to bid farewell to the SABC2 soapie, which has been replaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News