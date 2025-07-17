Popular Muvhango character Vho-Mukondeleli will be returning to the SABC 2 soapie after exiting the show in May 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli, played by Elsie Rasalanavho, got written out of the show when she suffered brain damage

Fans of the Tshivenda soapie took to social media this week to bid farewell to the SABC2 soapie, which has been replaced

Elsie Rasalanavho returns to her role as Vho-Mukondeleni.

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Elsie Rasalanavho, who stars opposite Sydney Ramakuwele and Macdonald Ndou in Muvhango, has returned to SABC2's long-running soapie.

Rasalanavho, who exited the soapie in 2022, when her character Vho-Mukondeleni got killed and written out, will reprise her popular role this month.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Thursday, 17 July, that the legendary actress is returning to Muvhango.

"Elsie Rasalanavho returns to ‘Muvhango’ to film the final episodes of the long-running soapie. Muvhango will officially end in August 2025," says McDonald.

South Africans bid farewell to the long-running soapie

CourtneyJo94979 said:

"Wow, I can't believe Muvhango is ending after all these years! Elsie coming back is a nice touch for the final episodes."

@Michael_ReedSEA replied:

"I used to talk about this show. What do you think about the news?"

@SLoveportrait wrote:

"Wow, is Elsie back from the dead. That's why I loved Muvhango?"

@mutuki_MR replied:

"Thandaza should also return. More like the afterlife episode for that week."

@Bonz_Speaks said:

"We tried giving it a chance. The storylines were bad."

@RohulaBlack wrote:

"It was only a matter of time. Even Venḓa people don't watch Muvhango anymore, and I don't blame them. The writers and producers stopped caring a long time ago. But at least it should be replaced by another Venḓa show."

@Mstruefanatic replied:

"Then there was Vele, the drama Queen yase Thathe. I used to love her, bathong!"

@SiweM_ said:

"Oh, SABC 2 may get 30 minutes of my time on weekdays again since they canceled 7de Laan. It honestly got more interesting for me when it got darker. But I can see how that would not be well received by some of its audience."

@Hoecutter wrote:

"This is the last time we are going to hear Venda other than in Cosmo and Alex. This is sad."

@popomosarwane responded:

"This show gets canceled every month. I thought they were already canceled."

@NalediGontse10 commented:

"7de laan was so good though. It's still sad that it got cancelled, shame, but it got a bit dark and strayed from its 'feel good' nature."

@moroaswi19316 responded:

"Good news. I tried to give Muvhango a chance, but it was boring. Bakwena Productions gave us Losing Lerato, their shows are nice, but they must pay actors."

Vho-Mukondeleni was written out of the soapie.

Source: Twitter

‘Muvhango’ actors are reportedly shooting their final scenes in Venda

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that the cast and crew of Muvhango are currently in Venda shooting the final scenes of the award-winning TV show.

The popular show is getting canned after 28 years, with the final episode set to air on 8 August 2025.

South Africans and fans of the soapie previously took to social media to bid farewell to the Tshivenda soapie.

