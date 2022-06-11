According to reports, two popular actors, Sydney Ramakuwel and Macdonald Ndou, from Muvhango are being let go

The two actors were told without warning that their contracts would not be renewed and they would work on an on-call basis

Sydney had been on the show for 15 years, and both he and Macdonald had no idea why they were being let go

Muvhango, one of South Africa's most popular tv shows had allegedly told Sydney Ramakuwel and Macdonald Ndou that they would not be needed as often as before.

The pair were told that their services were no longer needed and they would call them if they needed them to do any work in the future.

Sydney Ramakuwel and Macdonald Ndou are probably not going to be around for much longer on Muvhango. Photo credit: @sydneyramakuwela, @macdonald_ndou

Source: Instagram

According to sources close to the situation, the pair were shocked to hear that they had been fired. They did not know what they had done to lose their spots on the show.

The Daily Sun reported that the two actors' contracts had ended last year and they were waiting for new contracts. Some actors had received contracts for half the season.

Sydney was quite upset, he'd been part of the show for 15 years.

Source: Briefly News