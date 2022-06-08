Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba have buried the hatchet after not getting along for more than a decade

The two beautiful queens have been described as industry rivals as they are both talented television presenters, and that sort of created the tension between them

In a recent twist of events, Bonang and Minnie showed each other major love on social media, much to the delight of their millions of fans

Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba are letting go of the past and showing each other love. The two stars have never publicly attacked each other, but they have not been BFFs either, despite working together once.

South African TV presenters Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba surprised fans when they showers each other with love online. Image: minniedlamini and @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Minnie recently headed to Instagram to reminisce about how her career began years ago. The star posted a throwback video and wrote a lengthy caption. She tagged her LIVE Amp co-hosts Bonang and Sizwe Dhlomo, giving them shoutouts. She wrote:

"@bonang_m @sizwedhlomo were consummate professionals and I knew that I needed to work extra hard to be worthy of being on that LIVE stage with them."

Bonang surprised fans when she took to the comments section to show Minnie some love. The veteran television presenter said:

“The best memories…. EVER! What an unforgettable journey. Thank YOU”.

Without wasting time, Minnie also responded to Queen B, thanking her for always keeping her on her toes.

“Thank you for always keeping me on my toes. Bless you, queen”.

According to The South African, the sweet exchange between the two stars surprised fans. This is because Minnie once said she was not friends with Bonang during an interview in 2015. She said:

"Bonang and I are one hundred percent, not friends. However, we're not enemies either and I respect her as a colleague."

The publication further reports that Bonang was accused of stealing Minnie's shine when she threw her 30th birthday party the same day The Homeground presenter was getting married.

Source: Briefly News