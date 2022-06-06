Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle broke Mzansi's hearts when fans suspected that their two favourite celebrities had fallen out

Although peeps never really got to know why the Umlilo hitmaker and the Queen Sono star had a rift between them, many were praying for their reunion

The celebrities, however, had a reunion, but social media users did not buy it; many felt everything was staged for clout

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's fans breathed a sigh of relief when the two stars were seen partying together. The former celeb BFF's had the rumour mill spinning when peeps noticed that hey were giving each other a cold shoulder on social media.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle have seemingly gotten back together but peeps are still not convinced. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Twitter FBI even noticed that the Fistful of Vengeance star had began hanging out with some of Zinhle's sworn enermies proving the rift between the stars.

However, Pearl pulled a shocker when she posted a poster saying that she was going to be hosting alongside her friend, The South African reports.

The stars' die-hard fans jumped with joy when they found out that their favs will be rocking together again giving them the content they signed up for. Some peeps were not convinced that the reconciliation is genuine.

Many said the whole vibe seemed forced and the spark is long gone. Reacting to a video posted online, others felt Pearl was trying too hard to make it seem they are now in good books.

@MeisieKopa said:

“I saw the videos on @PearlThusi IG account, she was trying so hard shame. She looked more like a fan than a friend. On the other hand, the Dj was only focused on her being a Dj only."

@Thabang4real added:

“ I watched all the videos. They both look awkward. I guess work is work. You just gotta be professional, kudos to both of them for that.”

Source: Briefly News