Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is a friend that will go above and beyond to show love and support to his industry friends

Fans have praised how the star has shown support to friends like Khanyi Mbau, Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and many others

A recent clip posted by the Living The Dream With Somizi star on his Instagram page toasting his famous friends' alcohol brands left peeps speechless

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi is one proud friend. The star recently headed to his social media pages to gush over some of his celeb friends who have successfully ventured into the alcohol business.

Somizi Mhlongo recently took to his social media pages to show support to his friends. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Many celebrities have left the norm of relying on one source of income. Instead, stars have branched out to other business avenues such as clothing, cryptocurrency, perfumes, makeup and alcohol.

The Idols SA judge posted a video compilation saying he was going to be enjoying Cassper Nyovest's Don Billiato, Pearl Thusi's Black Rose, DJ Zinhle's Boulevard Rosé and Kelly Khumalo's Controversy gin, TimesLIVE reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi's fans and fellow celebrities loved the thoughtful video. The post's comments section was filled with heart emojis and lovely comments.

@casspernyovest wrote:

"Dankooooooooo."

@djzinhle commented:

"I love you."

@mihlalii_n noted:

"This is so cute ❤️"

@londie_london_official added:

"Love this!"

@levokazi wrote:

"So Kelly’s alcohol is the only one that gets the job done?"

@lunniekaz commented:

"I like the fact that you’re friends with everyone regardless of their fights/drama ❤️"

@mulae.sms noted:

"You forgot Bonang."

Somizi Mhlongo comes through for Khanyi Mbau during rough patch on New Year's Eve: "She won't spend it alone"

Still on Somizi Mhlongo, Briefly News previously reported that the star revealed that he came through for his friend and fellow celebrity, Khanyi Mbau. SomG shared that he booked a flight for the actress to fly to Cape Town because she was dealing with a lot.

According to the details shared by the larger-than-life media personality in the latest episode of his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi, the incident took place on New Year's Eve.

The South African reports that the Young, Rich, and African star called SomG in tears, telling him that she was supposed to book a private jet to the Mother City, but it was not booked.

Source: Briefly News