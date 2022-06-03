Somizi Mhlongo is known to be a little on the wild side but his latest midnight snack really got tongues wagging

After a long day on the job, Somgaga shared a video of himself making his favourite late-night snack- eggs and tinned fish!

Mzansi was left hysterical at the super relatable content and many peeps shared their own strange cravings

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has South Africans laughing with his latest social media antics. The eccentric choreographer is never shy about sharing his strange behaviours and this time headed online to reveal one of his favourite midnight snacks.

Somizi is cooking up some strange meals. Images: @somizi/Instagram

After a long day of hosting events and attending gigs, this star who is spoilt for choice when it comes to food, decided to keep things simple with a local delicacy- eggs and tinned fish!

In the video shared on Somizi's Instagram, the award-winning dancer cooks up the yummy looking scrabbled eggs and tinned sardines at 2 in the morning. And while some peeps were stunned, many fans teased Somgaga for making them hungry so late at night and putting their weight loss plans on a definite hold.

Check out some of the silly reactions below:

pearl_nollz_binza said:

"Me and my baby in my belly just woke up for some fruits, now you are making us crave those eggs Som Som LMAO."

answer_r27 said:

"Yaz the way I'm still up and eating cottage cheese, with the fridge open as the light in the room is dark."

tlou_survived said:

"I'm here keja banana 2:20am , yooooo is this normal though?"

