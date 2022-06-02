Uncle Waffles stepped out of her comfort zone and debuted a new fiery look, and Mzansi is here for the beautiful hairstyle

The Tanzania hitmaker headed to social media to share a picture rocking bright red hair, and fans almost failed to recognise her

Many commended the star for her beauty and for stepping out of her comfort zone to rock the bright coloured hair

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Mzansi DJ Uncle Waffles recently posted snaps rocking a new hairstyle. The Tanzania hitmaker, who is making waves for her dance moves and unmatched DJing skills, debuted bright coloured hair.

Uncle Waffles has received praises from social media users for her new hairstyle. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the star posted the saucy snaps and wrote:

"Smith says smile, you smile."

Briefly News loved Uncle Waffles' new look and posted the hot pics on our Facebook page. Our readers flooded the comments section with sweet reactions. Others even promised to give the bright coloured look a try.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Junique Groenewald wrote:

"She's honestly so adorable and living her dream, I don't see why people can hate on her."

@Alaikah Bakgonne commented:

"What happened to Drake and his obsession with Malome Wafole?"

@Tlou Alfred Ngwepe added:

"He's so good, i love the make-up, big up bro."

@Dawie Fourie noted;

"Really messed up comments being made towards a lady, just for having the stage name Uncle Waffles. Her real name is Lungelihle Zwane."

@Makavelii said:

"Beautiful Waffles ❤️, anyway that pink hair and stomach tattoo wasn't necessary ."

Thembi Seete trends on Twitter for her ageless beauty, SA wants to know how she does it: "Share your secret"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thembi Seete found herself at the top of Twitter trending lists. Social media users have praised the star for her ageless beauty.

The Gomora actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday in March, doesn't look a day over 30 and peeps want in on her secret to looking young.

Taking to social media, Twitter users shared snaps of the stunner and appreciated her for taking good care of herself. Others even asked her to share the location of the fountain she drinks from.

Source: Briefly News