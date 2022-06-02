Award-winning actress and singer Thembi Seete is charting Twitter trends thanks to her unmatched beauty

The star who has been gracing our screens for years in productions such as Kings of Joburg , Gomora and Tell Me Sweet Something doesn't seem to age

Taking to Twitter, South Africans asked the actress to share with them her secrets to forever looking young

Thembi Seete found herself at the top of Twitter trending lists. Social media users have praised the star for her ageless beauty.

Thembi Seete has been praised by social media users for her unmatched beauty. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

The Gomora actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday in March, doesn't look a day over 30 and peeps want in on her secret to looking young.

Taking to social media, Twitter users shared snaps of the stunner and appreciated her for taking good care of herself. Others even asked her to share the location of the fountain she drinks from.

@TidoNkosi wrote:

"That Musa guy must tell us Thembi's secret of looking this good"

@herbert357mag commented:

"Thembi Seete is beautiful guys. jealous down."

@sgabhula added:

"This one age like a beautiful bottle of fine wine."

@Ama_ndlela noted:

"I wanna look this good when I'm in my forties."

@Thandeka_Pat commented:

"I almost didn't notice her yerr."

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Thembi Seete is successfully pulling a Pharrell on us, buka these two aren't ageing one bit."

@Livorsa also added:

"Thembi Seete is aging backwards guys. I mean how can she be over 40 and still look like she is 25."

