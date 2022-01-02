EST Gee's age, family, real name, height, albums, profiles, net worth

EST Gee is a rising name in the American music industry. He is rising to fame as an excellent songwriter and rapper. Bigger Than Life Or Death, one of his mixtapes peaked at the 7th position on Billboard 200. Check out these details for EST Gee's age, biography and rise to fame to know him better.

EST Gee was born and raised in a humble family. He spent the better part of his childhood in the Newburg neighbourhood of Jefferson County. He was good at football, and his skill earned him a scholarship to the university. Even though he chose a different path, his music has made him a celebrity most people admire. This article does not focus on EST Gee's age alone, but his life and music career.

EST Gee's profiles

Full name: George Albert Stone III

EST Gee Date of birth: 11th May 1994

11th May Age: 27 as of December 2021

27 as of December 2021 Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, USA

Louisville, Kentucky, USA Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height in centimetres: 167 cm

167 cm Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Weight in kg: 70kg

70kg Weight in Pounds: 154 lbs

154 lbs Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Genre: Hip Hop, trap

Hip Hop, trap Occupations: Rapper. songwriter

Rapper. songwriter Years active: 2017–present

2017–present Labels: Collective Interscope Warlike

Collective Interscope Warlike Associated acts: Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Philthy Rich OMB, Bloodbath

Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Philthy Rich OMB, Bloodbath Marital status: Single

Single Father: George Stone

George Stone Mother: Sheila Stone

Sheila Stone Instagram: est.gee

est.gee Facebook: Est Gee

Est Gee YouTube channel: EST Gee

EST Gee Website: est-gee.com

EST Gee's bio

EST Gee was the first in his family to make it to college. However, his education was cut short when he was charged with drug trafficking. The season significantly changed the trajectory of his life. However, the new journey proved to be more lucrative, and currently, he is one of the rising stars, rappers and songwriters in the USA.

EST Gee's real name

George Albert Stone III is professionally known as EST Gee. He is an American songwriter and rapper. George is currently signed to Collective Music Group, a record label owned by Yo Gotti.

EST Gee's age

How old is EST Gee? He was born on 11th May 1994 in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, to George and Sheila Stone. As of December 2021, he is twenty-seven years old.

Where is EST Gee from?

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He is American by nationality.

EST Gee's family

George had a tumultuous childhood growing up in Clarksdale Projects. Later, his family moved to Tubman Court and Ellington Avenue in the southeastern region of the city. His father was often involved in criminal activities. Since he had to take care of himself, he ended up in several vices.

His mother succumbed to leukaemia in March 2020. Before her death, she was the only person who supported his career as a rapper. Robert had a younger brother who died a few weeks after his mother. His brother was involved in the gangs on the street.

Education

Despite the troublesome upbringing, EST Gee had access to education. He went to St. Xavier High School and graduated in 2012. His sharp football skills earned him an athletic scholarship to Indiana State University. He majored in Communications at the university.

Two years after joining Indiana State University, he transferred to Stephen F Austin University. However, he later dropped out of the institution in 2016 to focus on his music career.

EST Gee's albums

In 2016, George was arrested for drug trafficking. The allegations culminated in George being sentenced to four months of house arrest. During the house arrest, he was motivated to focus on his career as a musician. He looked up to Lil Baby and his performances on TV. This inspired him to adopt the name "Big Gee". Later, he changed to "EST Gee", where EST stands for Everybody Shines Together, while "Gee" is from his name George.

George released his debut song, Stains, in December 2017. He continued to release more songs on the platform, which helped him earn a legion of fans. He released his first mixtape, El Toro, in July 2019. In August 2019, he released the second mixtape, Die Bloody.

His third mixtape, Ion Feel Nun, came out in March 2020, earning him mainstream attention. EST Gee released his fourth mixtape, I Still Don't Feel Nun, in December 2020.

EST Gee's record label

In January 2021, Robert signed a deal with Collective Music Group, a record label owned by Yo Gotti. He also signed an agreement with Warlike and Interscope Records. Later in 2021, he featured in Lil Baby's single, Real as It Gets. The song became his first Billboard Hot 100 song, peaking at position 34.

In July 2021, EST Gee released his fifth mixtape, Bigger Than Life or Death, which featured renowned artists like Lil Durk, Future, Pooh Shiesty and Young Thug. The project was followed by the release of a deluxe edition, Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt 2, in December 2021.

Some of his best hits include:

Lick Back

Lamborghini Geeski

EST Gee's height

EST Gee stands at an average height of 5 feet and 7 inches. He weighs 154 pounds, and his black hair and black eyes compliment his looks.

Is EST Gee blind in one eye?

In 2019, EST Gee was shot four times in his stomach and once on his left eye. The incident occurred during a video shoot in Atlanta. He underwent surgery to recover his left eye. Following the incident, he has retained most vision in the affected eye.

EST Gee's net worth

It is unclear how much he is worth. However, according to speculations, his net worth is estimated at $600,000.

These details about EST Gee's age reveal more about his upbringing, musical career and rise to fame. The article also addresses the assumptions people make about him.

